'It's coming home' - former Black Caps batsman Grant Elliott backs England to win Football World Cup

Former Black Caps batsman Grant Elliott has made a bold predication in this morning’s T20 Blast – backing England to go all the way in FIFA World Cup.

Elliott skippered his side the Birmingham Bears to victory in the T20 Blast and made a cheeky predication before his side's match.
Source: SKY

Elliott skippered his side the Birmingham Bears to an eight-wicket victory over defending champs the Notts Outlaws this morning.

In a pre-match interview with SKY Sports UK, Elliot made a cheeky comment about England's chances at the World Cup.

"Just ah one more thing, it's coming home," Elliot told Sky Sports.

Source: Getty

England clinched a quarter-final spot after defeating Colombia 4-3 in penalties after the game was level at 1-1 after extra time yesterday morning in Moscow.

They will now face off against Sweden on Sunday in their quarter-final showdown.

