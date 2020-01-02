'It's character testing' - Bug throws Black Caps SCG Test into chaos

A debilitating viral infection, new captain, five changes and a debutant flown in the night before.

Kane Williamson Source: Photosport

New Zealand's tour of Australia has been challenging from the moment they faced the pink ball in Perth without a tune-up but things took a chaotic turn at the SCG on Friday morning.

It wasn't just that Kane Williamson, their best batsman and whose leadership has earned international acclaim, was one of three players too ill to take the park.

It was the sheer uncertainty and staggering series of events that led to Tom Latham donning the captain's blazer as NZ overhauled their Test XI in a fashion unsighted since 1952-53 when seven players made debuts.

A cricket tour being derailed by sudden sickness is not remarkable in itself; England's current series in South Africa is another example.

One of the more fabled stories of a desperate search for fit men comes from 1964 in India, when Guardian reporter Henry Blofeld was on the cusp of a Test debut for England before Micky Stewart learned of the ploy and raced to the ground after discharging himself from hospital.

Sick spinner Mitchell Santner's absence on the Black Caps' bus confirmed he was out of the XI but Williamson and Henry Nicholls arrived at the ground and had a hit before it was decided they weren't ready for five (in theory) days of Test cricket.

Williamson, having lost 2.5 kilograms, and Nicholls returned to the hotel to rest as Marnus Labuschagne marched Australia to 3-283 at stumps.

"It's character testing at the moment," coach Gary Stead admitted.

"When you don't get an argument back around whether you should play or not, you know they are not very well."

The tourists also had to find a new new-ball pairing.

Trent Boult's hand was broken at the MCG but veteran paceman Tim Southee's omission, because of workload concerns, was more surprising.

Especially after Southee, slated to fill in as caretaker captain last year in the Test that didn't go ahead because of the Christchurch mosque attack, was sent out as a substitute fielder in Friday's morning session.

"Naturally he was disappointed," Stead said of Southee's reaction.

Latham admitted on Thursday he wasn't sure whether he, Southee or former captain Ross Taylor would step up if Williamson was ruled out.

It reflected NZ's muddled selection mess rather than serious mind games.

"All those conversations are up in the air," he said.

So was hard-hitting batsman Glenn Phillips, who arrived hastily in Sydney on Thursday night after starting the day at a beach in Auckland.

His haphazard debut came after playing a Twenty20 on New Year's Day and wasn't confirmed until approximately 20 minutes before the toss.