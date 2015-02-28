 

'It's caused a few issues in the past' - Eden Park no T20 paradise for Australia

They're the stuff of dreams for Twenty20 batsmen but Eden Park's tantalisingly short boundaries could be Australia's undoing when they face New Zealand in Auckland.

Aaron Finch Australia

The iconic ground's straight boundaries are among the shortest in world cricket, making it sorely tempting for batsmen to attempt belting a six over the bowler's head.

For an Australian side boasting an enviable line-up of destructive hitters led by David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Chris Lynn and D'Arcy Short, it's hard to imagine a more perfect set-up.

But vice-captain Aaron Finch has urged caution from his teammates ahead of tonight's tri-series clash with the Black Caps, having been lured into danger in the past.

"It does excite you but it's also caused me a few issues in the past," Finch said yesterday.

"You find that you start thinking (of) everything in boundaries and sixes as opposed to just sticking to your game plan, because those shots naturally come anyway.

"It can be inviting for guys who come here first time, and we've talked about that. There's guys who've had a bit of experience here now so hopefully we don't fall into that trap again, and we can just play some good cricket."

Black Caps veteran Martin Guptill admitted he too had been lured into the trap.

"Lot of guys get caught on straight boundaries here, looking for that short boundary," Guptill said.

"I've fallen to it many times. It's about playing each ball and just reacting, really."

Australia have lost their last three matches at Eden Park, all of which were one-day internationals.

The ground is famous for its raucous crowds and with New Zealand hoping to book their way into next week's final against Australia, the tourists are expected to face a hostile reception.

"I think it's the same as us going to Australia and the crowd over there," Guptill said.

"If you let it under your skin, you're not concentrating hard enough on what's going on in the middle.

"Hopefully the crowd get in behind us and give the Aussies a hard time."

