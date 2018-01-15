'It's been a while coming' - Jason Roy credits being dropped from England squad for heroic ODI performance

Dashing opener Jason Roy has belted the highest one-day international score by an England batsman, smashing 180 during Sunday's series-opening win over Australia at the MCG.



Roy scored his 180 off 150 balls, overtaking the 171 scored by Alex Hales against Pakistan at Trent Bridge in 2016.



His 221-run third-wicket partnership with Joe Root propelled England to a five- wicket victory with the visitors achieving their target of 305 with seven balls to spare.



It was a remarkable innings from the 27-year-old, who wasted little time taking on Australia's frontline quicks Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.



Roy brought up his fifty off just 32 balls and finished his record knock with five sixes and 16 fours to his name.



Speaking after the game, Roy said he had been motivated to perform after being dropped during last year's Champion's Trophy and again during England's home series against West Indies.



"It's been a while coming," he said.



"I had a very tough year in 2017, being dropped from the side and then getting brought back into it towards the end of the year.



"It gave me a bit of a kick to recognise where I'm at, recognise where my preparation is and start building up a platform of getting ready for internationals."



Roy was given out lbw to Adam Zampa on 91 but immediately called for a review, and the decision was overturned after replays showed it was pitching outside the line.



Zampa's next delivery was smashed over long on for six with Roy determined to fire back at the Australians after copping a verbal barrage during his near- dismissal.



"I kind of turned away because I did feel as if I might have been outside the line," Roy said.



"But then I heard them cheering and saying a few things ... they started going on about me and if I was actually playing a shot and all this sort of stuff.

