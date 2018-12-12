TODAY |

'It's been one hell of a ride' - Brendon McCullum retiring from all forms of cricket

Former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum has announced he will be retiring from all forms of cricket to pursue a career in coaching and the media.

McCullum announced his decision on Twitter this morning in a long statement in which he said the Global T20 Canada tournament, where he's currently playing for the Toronto Nationals, will be his final hoorah.

"It is with pride and satisfaction that I am today announcing my retirement from all cricket following the conclusion fo the GT20 in Canada," the 37-year-old said.

"As much as I am proud of what I've achieved in my 20 year professional career - more than I ever could have dreamed of when I first entered the game - I have felt the drive to keep going harder to maintain in recent months.

"My style of cricket has always been full noise, full throttle... unfortunately, the sacrifices needed and commitment required to play that type of cricket have now become too great.

"I owe it to myself and and the teams I represent to close that chapter rather than just plough on regardless of what I know to be true."

McCullum retired from international cricket in early 2016 after playing 101 Tests, 260 ODIs and 71 T20Is, handing over the Black Caps captaincy to Kane Williamson after building a reputation for aggressive play both with the bat and his in-game strategy.

That style helped lead the Black Caps to the Cricket World Cup final in 2015 where they lost to Australia.

Away from international cricket, that same aggressive play made him an in-demand opener around the globe in T20 competitions with teams in the IPL, BBL, PSL, CPL and more all vying for his exciting style of play.

But now McCullum wants to turn his attention to a different side of cricket.

"The next chapter, in both media and coaching will challenge me further.

"I'm sad to to leave playing the game I love behind but I am excited about what the future holds.

"It's been one hell of a ride but I've always maintained that all good things must come to an end."

McCullum averaged 38.64 in Tests with a highest score of 302, he averaged 30.41 in ODI's with a highest score of 166 and averaged 35.66 in T20's with a highest score of 123.

Brendon McCullum bats for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.
