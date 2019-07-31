It's been a 'golden era' for the Black Caps, says outgoing batting coach Craig McMillan

Outgoing Black Caps batting coach Craig McMillan believes his time in the role has coincided with a golden era for New Zealand cricket.

The former NZ batsman wrapped up five years in the role today, a stint that saw the team make consecutive World Cup finals in the one-day format and rise to second in the Test rankings.

"It’s been a role I’ve really enjoyed, it’s been a dream job really, I consider myself very fortunate to have been able to work with the guys for five years," McMillan told 1 NEWS.

"The team performed outstandingly over that period of time, when you look back in years to come it will be seen as a bit of a golden era for the Black Caps in terms of the wins and consistency they’ve put on the board."

"Being part of the coaching setup over that time and being a small part of that has been very satisfying.

McMillan is replaced by another former Black Caps and Canterbury batsman in Peter Fulton, who was relishing the chance to work with some world class talent.

"I think as a coach, that's an exciting as you want to work with the best players, at the moment in this team we've got some of the best players in the world," Fulton said.

The upcoming Tests and T20 tour of Sri Lanka would give Fulton an opportunity to build a coach-player relationship with each of the players.