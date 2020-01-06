Issue of Kane Williamson's workload is ultimately for him to decide, Tom Latham says

Stand-in Black Caps' captain Tom Latham says he believes regular skipper Kane Williamson's workload is "sustainable" despite talk about his enjoyment of the captaincy.

Latham spoke to media after New Zealand's loss in the third Test to Australia in Sydney today, ending the three-Test series with three losses.

Illness forced Williamson, along with Henry Nicholls and Mitchell Santner, to miss the third Test, which saw Latham captain the team.

1 NEWS reporter Kimberlee Downs asked Latham in the post match press conference: "There’s been some chat around this series about Kane’s enjoyment of the captaincy, perhaps his workload. Do you think the workload he takes on is sustainable in the future?"

Latham responded: "I think so, that’s a decision Kane will have to come up with."

"I know he’s certainly very passionate about this team, something he’s been passionate about for a long time.

"We’re a tight group, we get on really well. For us I guess it’s about really enjoying the game."

Latham went on to back the Black Cap selectors' decision despite being white-washed three-nil by Australia.

"Every time you’re put under pressure or lose a game there are question marks, but I think whatever side we put out on the park we are 100 per cent behind that side. We have full backing in the side whoever’s playing."

Touching more on New Zealand's 279 run loss, Latham said: "When you do come to a place like this, you are put under pressure for long periods of time, so it's important that we do get a little bit of a break now before India come to our shores.