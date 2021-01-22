TODAY |

Israel Dagg takes a screamer of a catch off his own bowling in Black Clash

Source:  1 NEWS

Former All Black Israel Dagg made the first break through of tonight's Black Clash, dismissing ex-Black Cap Hamish Marshall with a spectacular caught and bowled at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Dagg hasn’t lost any of his famed reflexes. Source: 1 NEWS

Winning the toss and electing to bat first, Team Cricket had a great start to the innings with the opening partnership of Peter Fulton and Hamish Marshall.

Marshall's innings was brought to an end however after a spectacular solo effort from Dagg. 

Marshall, attempting to go aerial off a full-pitched delivery from Dagg, mistimed the shot and sent the ball back down the pitch at speed. 

Dagg made a rapid move to his left, making no mistake in hanging onto the ball.

Marshall was dismissed for 37 off 20 balls, featuring two sixes.

Cricket
All Blacks
Black Caps
