Ish Sodhi skittles Virat Kohli's stumps with dream googly

Source:  1 NEWS

Black Caps spinner Ish Sodhi claimed bragging rights over Indian captain Virat Kohli, re-arranging his stumps with an inch perfect googly in the first ODI in Hamilton today.

The Black Caps spinner sent the world's best batsman packing in Hamilton. Source: SKY

With Kohli well set and having just passed 50, stand-in captain Tom Latham threw the ball to Sodhi, needing to stem the flow of runs with India at 156/2.

Sodhi obliged, setting Kohli up with the perfect googly, a wrist-spinner's ball that turns the other way, bowling Kohli through the gate and sending him on his way for 51.

However, the rest of India's batsmen rallied after their skipper's exit, with Shreyas Iyer (103) and KL Rahul (87 not out) seeing the tourists post 347/4 from their 50 overs, leaving the Black Caps with a huge run chase for a 1-0 series lead.

