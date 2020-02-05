Ish Sodhi skittles Virat Kohli's stumps with dream googly

Black Caps spinner Ish Sodhi claimed bragging rights over Indian captain Virat Kohli, re-arranging his stumps with an inch perfect googly in the first ODI in Hamilton today.

With Kohli well set and having just passed 50, stand-in captain Tom Latham threw the ball to Sodhi, needing to stem the flow of runs with India at 156/2.

Sodhi obliged, setting Kohli up with the perfect googly, a wrist-spinner's ball that turns the other way, bowling Kohli through the gate and sending him on his way for 51.

