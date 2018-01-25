TODAY |

Ish Sodhi returns to IPL as 'spin bowling consultant'

Black Cap Ish Sodhi has made a surprise return to the Indian Premier League, signing as a spin consultant with the Rajasthan Royals.

Sodhi, 27, was released by the Royals earlier this year, before going unsold at last month's player auction.

However, in a somewhat stunning return to the world's most lucrative T20 league, Sodhi will return to the Royals in a managerial capacity.

"Ish was very keen with the managerial side of things, and was particularly interested in how things work behind the scenes, so we thought while we bring him on board in an operational capacity, he can also double-up on the coaching front by assisting our spin coach Sairaj Bahutule," a Royals official told Cricinfo.

"We are very happy to welcome back Ish to the Royals family in his new role," Royals' head of cricket Zubin Barucha said.

"The induction of Ish in this dual role demonstrates the Royals' commitment to recognise and reward young talent to develop into masters in their field of work."

The Royals already boast the likes of Australia's Steve Smith and England's Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer on their books.

