Ish Sodhi added to Black Caps ODI squad for upcoming series against England

Spinner Ish Sodhi has been added to an extended 14-man squad for New Zealand's first two one-day-internationals against England.

Black Caps spinner Ish Sodhi bowling against Pakistan in second T20 at Eden Park in Auckland. Source: Photosport

The leggie comes in with good form and gives the Blackcaps a third spin option ahead of their first game against the tourists at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday.

Mitchell Santner and Todd Astle remain in the squad despite missing recent matches through injury.

The Blackcaps will also meet England in Tauranga before the squad will be renamed ahead of the final three ODIs.