Irish bowler stuns England with five-wicket haul as World Champs skittled for 85 on opening day of Test

AAP
England's World Cup honeymoon was gatecrashed at Lord's as Ireland skittled their hosts for a dismal 85 before taking a 122-run lead on the first day of their four-day Test at Lord's.

Just 10 days after their greatest achievement in one-day cricket, England were brought crashing back to earth at the same field, in their historic first Test with neighbours Ireland.

Middlesex seamer Tim Murtagh, 37, led the Irish charge with a stunning return of 5-13 while debutant Mark Adair and one-time England bowler Boyd Rankin shared the remaining scalps overnight.

Ireland, who lost to Pakistan and Afghanistan in their only other Test outings, then batted with diligence to reach 207 before they were all out at day's end, leaving England 0/0 at stumps.

With Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler rested, the England XI side contained five World Cup winners who contributed a total of seven runs and three ducks between them.

England were bowled out in a session for the fourth time since 2016 - having not been at all in the previous 78 years - with Jason Roy setting the tone at the top.

After 84 ODIs Roy's stirring performances in the World Cup finally nudged him into the red ball team but it was an embarrassing start.

Sent in to bat under baking skies, he lasted only 11 balls and might well have been out three times for his five runs.

A streaky stand of 28 between top-scorer Joe Denly (23) and Rory Burns threatened to develop into more but Ireland's willingness to relentlessly attack the stumps despite the gentle pace of their strike bowlers paid rich dividends.

Denly was lbw to Adair and Burns feathered Murtagh to depart for an unconvincing six.

Joe Root was lbw to Adair for two, and Jonny Bairstow's stumps were rearranged by Murtagh after a senseless mow saw him bowled through the gate.

Murtagh also bagged Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes for ducks, caught behind and leg before, before one-time England bowler Boyd Rankin joined the Irish party, taking the wickets of Stuart Broad and Curran.

Tim Murtagh took an impressive 5-13 before Ireland built a 122 run lead.
