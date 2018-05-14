Ireland battling to avoid heavy loss in inaugural cricket Test match against Pakistan

Ireland face a fight to avoid a heavy loss in their inaugural Test after Pakistan enforced the follow-on having ripped through their top order in Dublin.



Ireland celebrate taking the wicket of Pakistan's Haris Sohail Source: Associated Press

The hosts were dismissed inside 48 overs for 130, 180 behind the tourists' 9-310 declared, but showed some signs of encouragement by closing the day on 0-60.



Ed Joyce and William Porterfield's unbroken stand of 64 moved the Irish to within 116 of Pakistan's total.



Batsman Gary Wilson praised Ireland's openers for displaying "big balls" after following on, having shown serious courage himself in making an unbeaten 33 in the first innings despite a possible fracture in his elbow.



"We're (less than) 120 behind, we know we're going to have to bat really well but I think the two lads showed at the end there that it's definitely possible," Wilson said.



"It looked like Pakistan maybe had the ball reversing slightly towards the end.



"If they're trying to get the ball reversing, they obviously think there's enough in the wicket for the batters. That's definitely a plus point for us.



"We know again the first hour, first session tomorrow is going to be really key to try and set the game up for us.



"We're confident, we can take a huge amount of confidence. Whenever you're asked to follow on and you can go 60 for none at the close, that shows big balls, so I think we can take good confidence from that."



Nobody showed more guts than Wilson, who was unable to field in the morning having been struck on the back of the elbow in the warm-up.



The 33-year-old returned from hospital hoping to avoid batting on Sunday, but with Ireland slumping from 4-7 to 6-61, Wilson came in down the order at nine after taking painkillers.

