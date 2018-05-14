 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Ireland battling to avoid heavy loss in inaugural cricket Test match against Pakistan

share

Source:

Associated Press

Ireland face a fight to avoid a heavy loss in their inaugural Test after Pakistan enforced the follow-on having ripped through their top order in Dublin.

Ireland celebrate taking the wicket of Pakistan's Haris Sohail on day two of the International Test Match at The Village in Dublin, Saturday May 12, 2018. (Donall Farmer/PA via AP)

Ireland celebrate taking the wicket of Pakistan's Haris Sohail

Source: Associated Press

The hosts were dismissed inside 48 overs for 130, 180 behind the tourists' 9-310 declared, but showed some signs of encouragement by closing the day on 0-60.

Ed Joyce and William Porterfield's unbroken stand of 64 moved the Irish to within 116 of Pakistan's total.

Batsman Gary Wilson praised Ireland's openers for displaying "big balls" after following on, having shown serious courage himself in making an unbeaten 33 in the first innings despite a possible fracture in his elbow.

"We're (less than) 120 behind, we know we're going to have to bat really well but I think the two lads showed at the end there that it's definitely possible," Wilson said.

"It looked like Pakistan maybe had the ball reversing slightly towards the end.

"If they're trying to get the ball reversing, they obviously think there's enough in the wicket for the batters. That's definitely a plus point for us.

"We know again the first hour, first session tomorrow is going to be really key to try and set the game up for us.

"We're confident, we can take a huge amount of confidence. Whenever you're asked to follow on and you can go 60 for none at the close, that shows big balls, so I think we can take good confidence from that."

Nobody showed more guts than Wilson, who was unable to field in the morning having been struck on the back of the elbow in the warm-up.

The 33-year-old returned from hospital hoping to avoid batting on Sunday, but with Ireland slumping from 4-7 to 6-61, Wilson came in down the order at nine after taking painkillers.

And he displayed some lower-order resistance, despite being unable to play many of his regular strokes, to ensure the Irish moved beyond the lowest score ever recorded by a team in their first Test innings.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:22
1
The Hurricanes star said he felt it was important he do something in response to Folau's controversial tweets.

'Equality is something I'm staunch on' - TJ Perenara on speaking out on Israel Folau's anti-gay comments

00:15
2
Bantamweight women's champ Amanda Nunes left Pennington in a bloody mess after her TKO fifth round win at UFC 224.

Video: UFC stars slam Raquel Pennington's coaches for ignoring her pleas to stop fight after rival leaves her bloodied and bruised

3

Police appeal for public's help to recover David Nyika's stolen Comm Games gold medal

00:15
4
Williams scored two tries in the final as NZ thumped Australia 46-0 to win the Langford Sevens in Canada.

Watch as Black Ferns Sevens star Niall Williams burns Aussie defenders with sheer pace, NZ annihilate trans-Tasman rivals to claim Canada title

00:21
5
John Plumtree said NZ sides are always accused of cheating when they are winning.

'We'll have to keep cheating' - Hurricanes assistant John Plumtree cheekily responds to Aussie gripes following weekend Super Rugby controversy


05:32
The National Party leader says proposed changes only add additional costs and compliances for business without any real benefit for workers.

'Less growth and fewer jobs' - Govt's proposed employment law changes won't 'get us anywhere' - Simon Bridges

Re-unionising will hinder, not help, workers, says the Opposition leader.

00:15
At least 1300 properties are without power in Taranaki after lightning strikes early this morning.

'It's actually shaking the house' - Lightning storm hits Taranaki causing power cuts

Electricity has now been restored to 1000 houses in New Plymouth.

01:20
Jazz Thornton spoke about her experience on TVNZ’s The Inside Word.

'People would say 'go kill yourself'' – Young Kiwi cyberbullying survivor speaks out

Jazz Thornton spoke about her experience on TVNZ’s The Inside Word.

01:15

All Blacks lend a hand as road safety educators try to change attitudes of young Kiwis learning to drive

More than 380 people have died on our roads in the last 12 months.

01:59
1 NEWS' Donna-Marie Lever went to meet some of the many mothers behind bars.

'I have to learn how to make up for the time I lost' - Parenting from behind bars a reality for many Kiwi women on Mother's Day

1 NEWS' Donna-Marie Lever went to meet some of the many mothers behind bars.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 