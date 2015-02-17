Ireland, Afghanistan could be set for Test cricket

Source:AAP
Ireland and Afghanistan could be elevated to Test cricket status by as soon as April, pending an ICC board meeting.
John Mooney and Niall O`Brien of Ireland celebrate
Source: Photosport
As part of sweeping changes discussed for both Test and one-day international structure, the two cricket developing nations would form a second-tier, alongside Zimbabwe, playing against the sport's heavyweights.
Other changes recommended by national chief executives for ICC consideration include a nine-nation Test league, the implementation of standardised umpire reviews in Test cricket and the introduction of the system in World T20 matches.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport