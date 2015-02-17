 

Ireland, Afghanistan could be set for Test cricket

Ireland and Afghanistan could be elevated to Test cricket status by as soon as April, pending an ICC board meeting.

As part of sweeping changes discussed for both Test and one-day international structure, the two cricket developing nations would form a second-tier, alongside Zimbabwe, playing against the sport's heavyweights.

Other changes recommended by national chief executives for ICC consideration include a nine-nation Test league, the implementation of standardised umpire reviews in Test cricket and the introduction of the system in World T20 matches.

