IPL under threat of cancellation as players return home amid rampant Covid wave

Sean Nugent, 1 NEWS Digital Producer
1 NEWS

A number of players have decided to leave the Indian Premier League as Covid-19 continues to rampage through India, increasing the likelihood the remainder of the tournament will be cancelled.

While players in the tournament are among the safest people in India due to the competition bubble, their families' situation and the ability to return home to their native countries has meant some have decided to call it quits.

Delhi Capitals and India offspinner Ravi Ashwin announced he would be departing the tournament to be with his family, who he said were battling with the pandemic.

"I would be taking a break from this years IPL from tomorrow," Ashwin tweeted last night.

"My family and extended family are putting up a fight against Covid-19 and I want to support them during these tough times. I expect to return to play if things go in the right direction."

Ashwin's departure was soon followed by news that Rajasthan Royals and Australia fast bowler Andrew Tye had also left the tournament and hastily flown out of the country, returning home to Western Australia to start two weeks quarantine.

Fellow Australians Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson have also returned home, the Royal Challengers Bangalore announcing their departure from the tournament this afternoon.

India has recorded over a million cases in just the last four days, and with the likes of Australia and New Zealand restricting travel from India, the Australian cricketers have decided to go home while they still can.

Capitals coach Ricky Ponting described the situation in India as "grim".

The IPL is only five rounds in, with forty games still to play up until its scheduled conclusion on May 31.

Sean Nugent
