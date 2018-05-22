TODAY |

IPL fans angry at Kane Williamson being left out

 

Social media fired up when news broke that Black Caps captain Kane Williamson had been left out of the Sunrisers Hyderabad team for their opening IPL game against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kane Williamson is back at Sunrisers Hyderabad for the new IPL season. Source: Getty

A lot of fans were upset that Williamson wasn't included and they were even more annoyed after Hyderabad were beaten.

"You either release or give max chances to play Kane Williamson, it's very sad to see a player of such a caliber and character warming d bench," said one fan on twitter.

"You gotta feel for Kane Williamson. He is one of the best in the business, can bat anywhere from 1-5 but still is unable to get all 14 games for his team," said another

"No Kane Williamson in the side. This world has gone bonkers, keeping out the best player in these conditions out."

Kolkata scored 187 for 6 with Hyderabad finishing on 177 for 5.

from rnz.co.nz

Source: 1 NEWS


