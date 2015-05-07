 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


IPL clash between Royal Challengers and Sunrisers rained out

share

Source:

Associated Press

Heavy rains washed out the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad this morning.

Chris Gayle of the Royal Challengers of Bangalore

Both teams shared one point each after match officials decided to abandon the game at 11pm local time, with rain continuing to fall.
Sunrisers are third with nine points from eight matches while Royal Challengers, which lost last year's final against Hyderabad, are in sixth position with five points after eight games.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
The Chilean star held his face in agony despite the ball not going anywhere near.

Watch: What are you doing? Alexis Sanchez goes down like he's been shot in the head – but replay leaves him humiliated


00:28
2
Cricket has new a new shot – a half sweep, half slog, much to the delight of the commentary team.

Video: Commentators lose it as Steve Smith invents new cricket shot called the 'swog' in IPL

00:54
3
Akira Ioane, Steven Luatua and Melani Nanai could be after a career switch if this is anything to go by.

Watch: 'You go here, I'll go there' - relaxed Blues stars Akira Ioane, Luatua show off sharp NFL moves at hit-out

00:29
4
Even Shardul Thakur of the Supergiants couldn’t find an excuse for this shocker.

Watch: Worst IPL ball - EVER? Bowler stares blankly at hands after effort 5-year-old would be embarrassed by

00:15
5
No crew members fell out of the boat, but it still served as a terrifying wake up call.

Watch: Team NZ brace for impact as boat powers into chaotic nosedive on Bermuda waters

'Violently ill' Elton John forced to cancel over a month's worth of shows

The 70-year-old singer was forced to cancel the shows after contracting a rare bacterial infection whilst touring in South America.

02:07
Matthew Rees actions have been hailed as a great example of true sportsmanship.

Selfless athlete says helping struggling London Marathon runner was 'the perfect ending to his race'

Matthew Rees actions have been hailed as a great example of true sportsmanship.

02:01
The Minister of Immigration has suspended the ministry's powers while he takes steps to improve its decision making processes.

Immigration Minister accused of overstepping the mark in suspending department's powers to deport

Immigration NZ allowed a recidivist sex offender from Afghanistan to stay here.

Bodies of two climbers found in Fiordland

Police believe the pair suffered a fall.

01:55
One Vietnam veteran is making it his mission to get medals for the forgotten airmen of Vietnam.

Vietnam veterans fighting for the recognition they deserve

One Vietnam veteran is making it his mission to get medals for the forgotten airmen of Vietnam.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ