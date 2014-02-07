IPL auction: Trent Boult goes for over $1m, Anderson $207,000

 

Source:

1 NEWS

Black Caps bowler Trent Boult has become New Zealand cricket's newest millionaire, selling for NZ$1.04m at the 2017 IPL auction.

Trent Boult

Source: Photosport

Boult has signed for the Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming season.

Only Brendon McCullum and Ross Taylor have sold for more among New Zealand players.

All-rounder Corey Anderson was the first New Zealander to be sold, with the Delhi Daredevils paying NZ$207,000 to sign him.

One hundred and twenty two international players, including 19 current and former Black Caps, are up for auction over the two day event, with New Zealand's representatives expected to draw big interest from the eight IPL franchises.

Martin Guptill was the first of the Black Caps up for sale, being randomly drawn to open the auction.

HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - MARCH 13: Corey Anderson of New Zealand bats during the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and New Zealand at Seddon Park on March 13, 2015 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images)

New Zealand's Corey Anderson.

Source: Getty

However, while Guptill is regarded as one of the most deadly batsmen in limited overs cricket, the big hitting opener went unsold.

Ross Taylor followed suit, also missing out on day one.

New Zealand-born England all-rounder Ben Stokes was sold for just over NZ $3m, with the Rising Pune Supergiants acquiring his services.

Any unsold players are still able to be purchased on the second day of the auction tomorrow. 

Full list of New Zealanders up for sale:

Trent Boult, Corey Anderson, Grant Elliott, Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Neil Broom, Tom Bruce, Glenn Phillips, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Anton Devcich, Colin de Grandhomme, Jesse Ryder, Nathan McCullum, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Wheeler. 

