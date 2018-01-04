 

IPL auction: How the Kiwis fared on day one, what to expect today

After yesterday's opening day of the 2018 Indian Premier League auction, several Black Caps stars picked up big money contracts, while others went unsold.

The Black Caps' star is in hot demand and could be in line for a lucrative payday.
Source: 1 NEWS

As the teams prepare for the second day of player purchases, there are still 16 New Zealanders left in the bidding pool.

Yesterday's unsold Black Caps still have a chance to grab a deal for themselves.

The story so far:

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson was the first of the Kiwis to go under the hammer, with his $317,000 asking price quickly ballooning to a cool $635,000, seeing the New Zealand skipper return to the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Williamson's predecessor Brendon McCullum was the next Kiwi to be sold, with his $425,000 asking price turned into a cool $766,000 - uniting with another former NZ star Daniel Vettori at the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Martin Guptill was next out of the hat, with none of the eight sides initially interested in his $204,000 base price, he can however be sold for lower than that this afternoon, along with the likes of Tim Southee, Mitchell McClenaghan and Ish Sodhi.

New Zealand's Colins found themselves in the money, with big hitting all-rounder de Grandhomme sold for $468,000, with Bangalore again picking up a Kiwi star.

Mike Hesson says that several of his players should attract attention at this year's auction.
Source: 1 NEWS

Colin Munro on the other hand landed his first IPL deal, sold for $403,000 to the Delhi Daredevils, coached by former Australian captain Ricky Ponting.

Several international stars pocketed some serious coin with England's Ben Stokes sold to the Rajasthan Royals for $2.7 million, Australia's Mitchell Starc went to the Kolkata Knight Riders for just over $2m, while fellow Aussie Glenn Maxwell earned himself $1.9m, Delhi snapping him up.

It wasn't all good for the international stars though, with household names like Chris Gayle and Joe Root unwanted on the opening day.

Still to come:

Day two will see the rest of the New Zealanders learn their fate's, with Corey Anderson up first, before the likes of Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner and Ross Taylor also available.

Yesterday's rejects can be sought out by the eight sides, should their services be wanted for lower than their initial asking price.

New Zealanders still to come: Corey Anderson, Trent Boult, Glenn Phillips, Anton Devcich, Mitchell Santner, Tom Latham, Luke Ronchi, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Ross Taylor, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Neil Wagner, Seth Rance, Ben Wheeler, Anurag Verma.

Unsold on day one: Martin Guptill, Tim Southee, Mitchell McClenaghan, Ish Sodhi.

