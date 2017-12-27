 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


IPL auction: Boult, Southee, Santner get deals but Guptill, Sodhi remain unsold

share

Source:

1 NEWS

It was another strange day for the Black Caps involved in yesterday's Indian Premier League auction, with several of New Zealand's key players going unsold.

Trent Boult of the Black Caps celebrates a wicket during Second ODI Cricket match, Blackcaps V West Indies, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, Christchurch, New Zealand, 23rd December 2017.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Trent Boult.

Source: Photosport

After the likes of Kane Williamson and Brendon McCullum secured big money deals on the first day of the auction, the remainder of the Kiwi contingent were hopeful of earning similar stints playing in the IPL.

All-rounder Corey Anderson was the first name out of the hat for the Kiwis, although none of the eight franchises were interested in his services.

However, things fared much better for seamer Trent Boult, selling to the Delhi Daredevils for $468,000 where he'll join international teammate Colin Munro.

Mitchell Santner would also snare himself a contract, picked up by Stephen Fleming's Chennai Super Kings for his reserve price of $107,000.

After going unsold on the opening day, Tim Southee was one of the final players picked up, moving to Daniel Vettori's Royal Challengers Bangalore for his $214,000 base price.

Ultimately though, it would be a dire night for the Black Caps, with many going unsold on the same night as surrendering the three match Twenty20 International series to Pakistan in Tauranga.

There was no interest for spinner Ish Sodhi, who was unsold on the auction's opening day despite being the world's top ranked T20 bowler.

Opener Martin Guptill was another unsold star, even though teams had expressed an interest to see him included in the auction's second day.

Mitchell McClenaghan was another surprise omission, having finished fourth on the tournament's overall wicket takers list in 2017, and having no international commitments after turning down a New Zealand central contract.

The likes of Matt Henry, Adam Milne and Lockie Ferguson were the other stars who failed to find a buyer after competing in last year's edition.

SOLD: Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad, $635,000), Brendon McCullum (Royal Challengers Bangalore, $766,000), Colin de Grandhomme (Royal Challengers Bangalore, $468,000), Colin Munro (Delhi Daredevils $403,000), Trent Boult (Delhi Daredevils, $468,000), Mitchell Santner (Chennai Super Kings, $107,000), Tim Southee (Royal Challengers Bangalore, $214,000).

UNSOLD: Martin Guptill, Mitchell McClenaghan, Ish Sodhi, Corey Anderson, Glenn Phillips, Anton Devcich, Tom Latham, Luke Ronchi, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Ross Taylor, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Neil Wagner, Seth Rance, Ben Wheeler, Anurag Verma.

Related

Black Caps

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:40
1
He made the announcement at the Karaka yearling sale this afternoon.

Winston Peters announces a multi-million dollar all weather horse racing track is on the way

00:15
2
The Fed Express couldn't be stopped, defeating Marin Cilic in Melbourne.

Roger Federer becomes the first man to win 20 Grand Slams after five-set thriller to seal Australian Open title

00:14
3
Tom Curran's maiden five-wicket haul helped England to a 12-run win in Perth.

England rookie annihialtes David Warner's stumps as visitors claim victory in final ODI

00:15
4
Federer claimed the 2018 Australian Open against Marin Cilic in five sets.

Champion again! The moment Roger Federer lifts 20th Grand Slam title in Melbourne

5
Trent Boult of the Black Caps celebrates a wicket during Second ODI Cricket match, Blackcaps V West Indies, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, Christchurch, New Zealand, 23rd December 2017.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

IPL auction: Boult, Southee, Santner get deals but Guptill, Sodhi remain unsold

00:30
Dion Mellow took some amazing Go Pro footage of the action at Puheke beach today.

Watch: 'Awe-inspiring'- Stunning footage shows playful dolphins surfing the waves with lucky swimmers in Northland

Karli Joll said it was her family's first time visiting Puheke Beach.


00:20

Topless women march down Auckland's Queen Street in march for women's rights and consent

A Glittery March for Consent was co-organised by Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller who had her breasts groped at the R&V Festival in Gisborne.

02:36
One of the woman involved says a journalist suggested the march to create a news event and she's admitted to being paid by a news agency.

Motives behind topless march for women's rights in Auckland called into question

The women behind the event admit the original idea for the march came from a media outlet, but say they aren't making any profit.

00:25
At least three people dead and many more injured after a bus crashed into another vehicle in Samoa today.

Video: Emergency services and locals desperately try to free people trapped in deadly Samoa bus crash

At least three people are dead and many injured, after a bus crashed into another vehicle today.

02:34
Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was assaulted by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

Woman groped at R&V the target of serious online abuse including death and deportation threats

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was groped by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 