IPL auction: Boult, Southee, Santner get deals but Guptill, Sodhi remain unsold

It was another strange day for the Black Caps involved in yesterday's Indian Premier League auction, with several of New Zealand's key players going unsold.

Trent Boult. Source: Photosport

After the likes of Kane Williamson and Brendon McCullum secured big money deals on the first day of the auction, the remainder of the Kiwi contingent were hopeful of earning similar stints playing in the IPL.

All-rounder Corey Anderson was the first name out of the hat for the Kiwis, although none of the eight franchises were interested in his services.

However, things fared much better for seamer Trent Boult, selling to the Delhi Daredevils for $468,000 where he'll join international teammate Colin Munro.

Mitchell Santner would also snare himself a contract, picked up by Stephen Fleming's Chennai Super Kings for his reserve price of $107,000.

After going unsold on the opening day, Tim Southee was one of the final players picked up, moving to Daniel Vettori's Royal Challengers Bangalore for his $214,000 base price.

Ultimately though, it would be a dire night for the Black Caps, with many going unsold on the same night as surrendering the three match Twenty20 International series to Pakistan in Tauranga.

There was no interest for spinner Ish Sodhi, who was unsold on the auction's opening day despite being the world's top ranked T20 bowler.

Opener Martin Guptill was another unsold star, even though teams had expressed an interest to see him included in the auction's second day.

Mitchell McClenaghan was another surprise omission, having finished fourth on the tournament's overall wicket takers list in 2017, and having no international commitments after turning down a New Zealand central contract.

The likes of Matt Henry, Adam Milne and Lockie Ferguson were the other stars who failed to find a buyer after competing in last year's edition.

SOLD: Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad, $635,000), Brendon McCullum (Royal Challengers Bangalore, $766,000), Colin de Grandhomme (Royal Challengers Bangalore, $468,000), Colin Munro (Delhi Daredevils $403,000), Trent Boult (Delhi Daredevils, $468,000), Mitchell Santner (Chennai Super Kings, $107,000), Tim Southee (Royal Challengers Bangalore, $214,000).