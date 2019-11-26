Injury update: Williamson 'fine', Boult 'not looking good' for second England Test

The Black Caps are heading to Hamilton with mixed news from the injury ward for their second Test against England with captain Kane Williamson looking capable of playing.

The same can't be said, however, for Trent Boult.

The Kiwi pair both departed the field yesterday as the Black Caps surged to an innings win in Mount Maunganui with Williamson grabbing at his lower back and Boult experiencing pain in his ribs after bowling just one over.

Coach Gary Stead said today that Williamson's injury was different to the hip injury that had ruled him out of the T20 series earlier this month.

"Kane's fine - he just fell over and felt some tightness but he's had some treatment and he'll be fine."

Things weren't so positive for Boult though with the bowler experiencing pain in his ribs.

"Trent's having a scan this afternoon and we'll know more after that," he said.

"But early signs are he was pretty sore and couldn't bowl so that's probably not looking good for him for Friday's Test but we'll play that by ear once we get the results of the scan."

When asked about a potential replacement for Boult, rookie Lockie Ferguson's name came up from questioning media but Stead said other options are available too.

"Matt Henry has done a fine job for New Zealand in the past as well when he's been given the opportunity.