TODAY |

Injury scare for Black Caps as Ross Taylor limps away from training nets

Source:  1 NEWS

The Black Caps have suffered an early injury scare as they prepare for their upcoming England tour with veteran batsman Ross Taylor limping away from the practice nets on the first day.

Ross Taylor leaves the field. Source: Photosport

Taylor saw six deliveries in the nets at Lincoln, near Christchurch, before he departed training with a tight left calf muscle.

Coach Gary Stead later said Taylor will be assessed by medical staff this afternoon.

The 37-year-old missed the first two ODIs the Black Caps had against Bangladesh in March with a hamstring issue before returning for the third match in Wellington where he scored just seven runs.

Fifteen of the 20-man Test squad assembled in Lincoln this morning for the first of two three-day camps before their departure for England later this month.

The five absentees were Will Young, who is playing English county cricket for Durham currently as well as Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson and Mitchell Santner who are all involved in the IPL and will join the team in England once they’re finished.

Once in the UK, the Black Caps will play two Tests against England before they clash with India in the World Test Championship final at Southampton on June 18-22.

Cricket
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:51
Former Warrior and Kiwi Manu Vatuvei reveals he's the sports star facing meth charges
2
Young Warriors star Reece Walsh keeping grounded despite whirlwind rise
3
Joseph Parker defeats Derek Chisora by split decision
4
Dixon, McLaughlin dodge IndyCar chaos after six cars caught up in first-lap crash
5
Joseph Parker willing to take Derek Chisora rematch 'in a heartbeat' after debated win
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE

Sachin Tendulkar donates $186k to fundraising campaign helping India's Covid-19 crisis
00:42

White Ferns to feature in first women's cricket tournament at Commonwealth Games

New Zealand cricketers 'comfortable' staying in IPL, but future travel uncertain

IPL under threat of cancellation as players return home amid rampant Covid wave