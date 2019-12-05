Injury scare for Black Caps as Ross Taylor limps away from training nets

The Black Caps have suffered an early injury scare as they prepare for their upcoming England tour with veteran batsman Ross Taylor limping away from the practice nets on the first day.

Ross Taylor leaves the field. Source: Photosport

Taylor saw six deliveries in the nets at Lincoln, near Christchurch, before he departed training with a tight left calf muscle.

Coach Gary Stead later said Taylor will be assessed by medical staff this afternoon.

The 37-year-old missed the first two ODIs the Black Caps had against Bangladesh in March with a hamstring issue before returning for the third match in Wellington where he scored just seven runs.

Fifteen of the 20-man Test squad assembled in Lincoln this morning for the first of two three-day camps before their departure for England later this month.

The five absentees were Will Young, who is playing English county cricket for Durham currently as well as Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson and Mitchell Santner who are all involved in the IPL and will join the team in England once they’re finished.