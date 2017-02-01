Injuries, bigger boundaries and a neutral wicket make for interesting team selections for ODI between Black Caps and Australia

Both the Black Caps and Australia are entering today's second Chappell-Hadlee ODI match knowing the other's line up will be different as both sides address injuries.

The Black Caps are without opening batsman Martin Guptill due to a hamstring injury while Australia have lost stand-in skipper Matthew Wade for the entire series with a back injury.

Australia Cricket have confirmed they aren't sending a second keeper to replace Wade with Peter Handscomb to continue in the role instead despite a rough performance with the mitts.

"We have Peter Handscomb there who is filling in at the moment and he is more than a handy second wicketkeeper in our view," Australia's chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns said.

The second match could also be shaken up by a change in bowling staff with Napier's McLean Park providing larger boundaries than the ones seen in Eden Park on Monday.

The Black Caps bowling unit will be more vigilant of Marcus Stoinis as well after the all-rounder nearly carried his team to an unlikely victory with an unbeaten 146.

"I don't think anyone expected him to play like Superman," coach Mike Hesson said after his team's 6 run win to take a 1-0 series lead.

"Without doubt. He came in in a very pressurised situation and played a superb innings."

Conditions in Napier could also play a factor with no rain, windy weather and a dry spell challenging head groundsman Phil Stoyanoff and his crew.

"It has been hard with this heat, because it's been so intensive - we've used a lot of water," he told NZ Herald.

Stonyanoff says the wicket shouldn't favour one aspect of the game with the pitch prepared to assist both bat and ball.