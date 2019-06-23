TODAY |

Injured Lockie Ferguson 'should be fine' for World Cup semi-final, say Black Caps

AAP
New Zealand expect star quick Lachlan Ferguson to be fit for next Tuesday's likely semi-final date with Australia after being sidelined by a hamstring injury.

Australia will almost certainly face the Black Caps in next week's first World Cup semi-final if they beat South Africa in Manchester on Saturday.

Ferguson has been a revelation for New Zealand at this year's World Cup, with the right-armer bowling at speeds of up to 150km/h.

He has taken the second most wickets in the tournament with 17, second only to Mitchell Starc's 24.

In last week's loss to Australia he bounced out David Warner with the first ball he bowled and also got the key wicket of Steve Smith.

However, he suffered hamstring tightness in training in the lead up to Wednesday's heavy 119-run loss to England and did not play.

"He should be fine," New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said.

"It's a fairly minor injury, sort of a light hamstring thing, so he should be okay, we have a number of days between now and that game potentially."

"He's been outstanding throughout this whole tournament and a real point of difference for us ... coming in and bowling at 150 naturally is a great weapon to have."

The Black Caps will only miss the finals if Pakistan were to defeat Bangladesh by a drastic amount in their match on Friday.

While there is no clear margin due to the complexities of net run-rate, Pakistan could only leapfrog New Zealand if they were to bat first and win by a margin of more than 300.

New Zealand are otherwise destined to finish fourth.

Lockie Ferguson celebrates the wicket of Shimron Hetmyer in the Black Caps' World Cup match against the West Indies.
Lockie Ferguson celebrates the wicket of Shimron Hetmyer in the Black Caps' World Cup match against the West Indies. Source: Photosport
