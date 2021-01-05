Injured Henry Nicholls earns seventh Test century, Black Caps build lead on day three

Henry Nicholls has been rewarded for his decision to play on in the second Test against Pakistan despite a calf injury, with the Black Caps batsman picking up his seventh Test century early on day three.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Black Caps confirmed Nicholls picked up a left calf strain while batting at Hagley Oval yesterday but after discussions with captain Kane Williamson and coach Gary Stead, was given the green light to continue batting this morning.

The Black Caps said Nicholls and medical staff will "manage" the injury for the remainder of the match.

Nicholls returned to the crease this morning alongside Williamson on 89 not out, with the Black Caps sitting at 286/3 in response to Pakistan's 297.

While slow to get going this morning, Nicholls eventually collected the milestone with a boundary to cover.

Nicholls was then met with a large round of applause from the Christchurch crowd and an embrace in the middle from Williamson.