Injured Black Caps star Corey Anderson signs English T20 deal

Somerset have shown faith in the fitness of Corey Anderson by signing the New Zealand allrounder to another English domestic Twenty20 contract.

HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - MARCH 13: Corey Anderson of New Zealand bats during the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and New Zealand at Seddon Park on March 13, 2015 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images)

New Zealand's Corey Anderson.

Anderson hasn't played at any signficant level for nine months, having undergone surgery in September to repair a stress fracture in his back.

He returned to action this month as a batsman only for the Northern Districts A side.

Anderson impressed with four matches last year for Somerset, scoring 142 runs at a strike rate of 184 before injury ended his stay prematurely.

The 27-year-old - who once held the record for the fastest ODI hundred - will be available from the start the campaign in early June.

"Having had my time at Taunton cut short with injury last season, I feel I have unfinished business and I hope I can help Somerset go all the way in 2018," Anderson said in a statement.

Anderson played the most recent of 91 international matches in a one-day international against Bangladesh in Cardiff last June.

Black Caps

The All Blacks legend is gearing up for the gruelling race once again.

