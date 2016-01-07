Injured Black Caps star Corey Anderson signs English T20 deal

Somerset have shown faith in the fitness of Corey Anderson by signing the New Zealand allrounder to another English domestic Twenty20 contract.

New Zealand's Corey Anderson. Source: Getty

Anderson hasn't played at any signficant level for nine months, having undergone surgery in September to repair a stress fracture in his back.

He returned to action this month as a batsman only for the Northern Districts A side.

Anderson impressed with four matches last year for Somerset, scoring 142 runs at a strike rate of 184 before injury ended his stay prematurely.

The 27-year-old - who once held the record for the fastest ODI hundred - will be available from the start the campaign in early June.

"Having had my time at Taunton cut short with injury last season, I feel I have unfinished business and I hope I can help Somerset go all the way in 2018," Anderson said in a statement.