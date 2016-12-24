Indigenous rookie unleashes batting masterclass on unsuspecting Big Bash crowds

With one statement knock, D'Arcy Short has declared his intention to join the new generation of Australian cricket stars wearing the baggy green.

The unheralded opener gatecrashed the Sydney Sixers' Christmas party at the SCG on Friday night with an electric 61 off 29 balls to lead the Hobart Hurricanes to a crushing 60-run BBL win.

Short's spectacular BBL entrance came a month after he also made his Sheffield Shield debut for Western Australia after heeding advice from Warriors coach Justin Langer to shed weight and whip himself into necessary shape for first- class cricket.

Now the one-time "lazy" personal trainer craves more.

"It's a cliche but I want to play for Australia," said the late-blooming 26 -year-old.

"It's every kid's childhood dream basically.

"(In) all forms hopefully."

Born in Katherine - the same tiny town that delivered Cadel Evans and Leisel Jones - Short moved to Darwin at three and said he hoped the whole Top End was watching as he put Northern Territory cricket on the map under the SCG lights.

After racing to 47 off just 16 deliveries, a boundary off the next ball would have given him the second-fastest half-century - and equal-quickest by an Australian - in BBL history.

Instead, he had to survive a stumping scare before eventually reaching 50 from 21 balls.

"I was just happy to get off the mark," Short said.

Now he has, Short - who also claimed a classy caught-and-bowled with his left- arm spin - is aiming even bigger.

He admits having Langer, Australia's new T20 coach, in his corner in WA has instilled plenty of belief.

"Definitely a lot. Just working with him in terms of my batting and trying to be positive and know my role when I go out to bat," Short said.

Short also says playing alongside Kumar Sangakkara at the Hurricanes is "indescribable" and is happy to pick the brains of the Sri Lankan great as he chases higher honours in the game.