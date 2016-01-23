 

Indigenous Australian cricketers pushing for their cultures to be celebrated in special BBL round

Australia's leading indigenous cricketers are pushing for their cultures to be celebrated during a stretch of the Big Bash League (BBL).

Kevin Pietersen of the Melbourne Stars bats during the Big Bash League semi-final match between the Melbourne Stars and the Perth Scorchers at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

D'Arcy Short, who is poised to make his ODI debut this month, and Dan Christian, currently in England as part of the squad marking the 150th anniversary of the 1868 Aboriginal team that toured the UK, are among those to have discussed the concept.

The BBL doesn't have specific rounds like the AFL and NRL or the football codes' relatively high percentage of indigenous players.

But the Twenty20 competition shapes as an ideal platform for Cricket Australia (CA) to continue work in the long-neglected areas of indigenous participation and engagement.

BBL and women's BBL games in Alice Springs earlier this year showed what was possible. Players connected with the local community at clinics and coaching courses, while both teams wore uniforms designed by Aboriginal artists.

"It was a great start," Christian told AAP.

"However with so many indigenous men and women now playing in the BBL and WBBL, I think it would be great for every player to be able to celebrate their culture and our teammates to learn more about our culture via a full indigenous round."

It's understood BBL boss Kim McConnie is mulling how best to approach a league- wide recognition of indigenous contribution to the sport, which has the potential to help educate players, officials and fans alike while promoting indigenous role models.

The topic is certain to come up when Christian and Ashleigh Gardner captain men's and women's Aboriginal XIs in England this month, with the on-field action starting at Arundel Castle on Tuesday night (AEST).

Christian, a proud Wiradjuri man, featured in 19 one-day internationals and 16 T20 internationals.

Short, who is in the mix to partner Aaron Finch at the top of the order in this month's ODI series, joined Christian and Gardner earlier this year in a small group of indigenous players to have represented Australia.

The next cricketer on that list could easily be Brendan Doggett, a talented paceman who earned his maiden Australia A call-up after impressing for Brisbane Heat and Queensland in 2017-18.

Doggett, who will play alongside Christian and Scott Boland on the Aboriginal XI tour, feels a BBL-wide celebration would help CA build on recent rises in indigenous participation while prompting plenty of discussions at the eight franchises.

"It's definitely something we're all working towards," Doggett said.

"We all talk about it. I know D'Arcy Short is a big advocate.

"It (Worimi heritage) is something I am proud of. My teammates often ask questions and it's always good to talk to them about it."

