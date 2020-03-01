India's Ravindra Jadeja takes one of the great outfield catches - 'I didn't even realise I'd caught it'

Ravindra Jadeja took one of the great outfield catches as a superb 49 from Kyle Jamieson all but wiped out India’s first innings lead at tea on day two of the second Test in Christchurch.

New Zealand was bowled out for 235, seven runs behind India’s total after Jamieson was the last man out, falling to a fine running catch from wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant after he top-edged a hook shot.

Earlier, Jadeja made a lasting impression with his breathtaking catch to dismiss Wagner from the bowling of Shami.

Wagner pulled the ball towards square leg and Jadeja leapt into the air, legs cycling more than a metre from the ground, and snatched the ball out of the air with his left hand at full stretch above his head.

The batsman stood gaping at the crease as the India fielders mobbed Jadeja as he stood smiling in almost equal disbelief.