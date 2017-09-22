 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

Cricket


Indian spinner takes One Day hat-trick as Australia collapse in Kolkata

share

Source:

AAP

Australia have gone 2-0 down in their one-day international series against India after collapsing in Kolkata.

Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav’s triple strike helped India to a 50-run victory in the second ODI.
Source: SKY

Set 253 for victory, the visitors lost their last eight wickets for 117 runs with a hat-trick to left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav sealing the match at Eden Gardens.

After falling 50 runs short in the second of five ODIs, Australia now need to win Sunday's match in Indore to keep the series alive.

Skipper Steve Smith looked like he could guide Australia home in his 100th ODI, but after a measured half-century he was caught on 59.

Smith pulled a Hardik Pandya short ball to deep square leg where substitute fielder Ravindra Jadeja came off the boundary to take an impressive catch.

Two overs after Smith's dismissal, Yadav weaved his magic to dismiss Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar and Pat Cummins with consecutive deliveries.

Wade chopped a wide, sharp-turning ball back on to his stumps before Agar was out lbw.

Cummins walked out to the middle and was greeted with a superb wrong'un which found the edge and lodging in MS Dhoni's gloves.

Marcus Stoinis top scored with a gallant innings, but ran out of partners and was left unbeaten on 62.

Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal (2-34) again exposed Australia's deficiency against wrist spin, combining for five wickets as they did in game one in Chennai.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was superb with 3-9 off 6.1 overs.

Maxwell came to the crease with the score at 3-85 and swatted back-to-back sixes off Kuldeep to get off the mark.

But soon after he was bamboozled by Chahal and Dhoni pounced on the chance to stump him on 14.

Openers David Warner and Hilton Cartwright both fell to Kumar for one, while Travis Head made a run-a-ball 39.

Earlier, Nathan Coulter-Nile was again Australia's most damaging bowler, picking up 3-51 off his 10 overs in oppressive conditions.

The West Australian paceman again snared the prized scalp of Virat Kohli, but the Indian skipper had already done the damage with a beautifully compiled 92 off 107 balls.

A huge score loomed when he had combined for a 102-run partnership with Ajinkya Rahane (55 off 64), but the opener was run out by Hilton Cartwright and India went on to lose their last seven wickets for 66.

Australia felt the full force of the stifling Kolkata heat while bowling with Wade, Ashton Agar and Kane Richardson all receiving treatment for heat stress or cramps.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
November 12 2016 - Rome, Italy Rugby test match Italy v New Zealand at Olimpico Stadium In the photo Lima Sopoaga (A) Photo Matteo Ciambelli / Photosport

Lima Sopoaga to miss All Blacks' Argentina trip, Beauden Barrett recalled

00:57
2
Parker said the British fighter took a big gulp when they faced off at today's press conference.

Watch: 'You can see fear in his eyes' - Joseph Parker full of confidence after drawn out staredown with Hughie Fury

00:29
3
Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav’s triple strike helped India to a 50-run victory in the second ODI.

Indian spinner takes One Day hat-trick as Australia collapse in Kolkata

00:57
4
Parker said the British fighter took a big gulp when they faced off at today's press conference.

'He's in for it' - Joseph Parker to make Hughie Fury pay for May withdrawal

00:25
5
The governing body is aiming to break down stereotypes within the game.

New Zealand Rugby awarded Rainbow Tick for inclusion of LGBT players

00:50
Raw: Police give chase as foolhardy driver hoons the wrong way down Auckland motorway

Raw video: Stolen car with young teens inside driven the wrong way up Auckland motorway

More details are emerging about the terrifying incident on an Auckland motorway today.

00:40
The Labour leader and National leader tell Breakfast why voters should back them.

Watch: Bill English, Jacinda Ardern make final pitch for votes as tight election race draws to a close

The leaders tell Breakfast why voters should back them, as predictions continue over which party might secure NZ First's support.

02:09
This time last year Hawke's Bay was still reeling from a deadly campylobacter outbreak in Havelock North.

Election countdown: Water still key issue for voters in Hawke's Bay

This time last year Hawke's Bay was still reeling from a deadly campylobacter outbreak in Havelock North.

05:12
You need to be careful about what you do to avoid getting in hot water. Breakfast hears from an expert.

Video: What are the rules around what you can and can't post online on Election Day?

You need to be careful about what you do to avoid getting in hot water. Breakfast hears from an expert.

04:40
Parker caught up with Emma Keeling after a turbulent week of preparation and press conferences for Sunday’s bout.

Video: Joseph Parker talks strategy, staredowns and scoring a KO ahead of WBO title defence against Hughie Fury

Parker chatted with Emma Keeling after a turbulent week of prep and conferences for Sunday's bout.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 