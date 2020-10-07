Indian Premier League postponed indefinitely as Covid-19 cases rise among cricket stars

The Indian Premier League has been postponed indefinitely, as more and more players test positive for Covid-19.

Rohit Sharma and Trent Boult of the Mumbai Indians (file picture). Source: Photosport

The move was confirmed by IPL chairman Brijesh Patel, who said the decision was taken for the safety of all stakeholders.

"The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and wellbeing of all the stakeholders in mind," a media statement said.

"These are difficult times, especially in India and while we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheer, however, it is imperative that the tournament is now suspended and everyone goes back to their families and loved ones in these trying times.

"The BCCI will do everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021."

Yesterday, the game between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore was postponed after two Kolkata players tested positive for the virus.

Ten Kiwi players and coaches are part of the Kolkata and Bangalore squads. A further seven are part of other franchises in the tournament.

Chennai Super Kings staff members tested positive today, as did Wriddhiman Saha of Sunrisers Hyderabad, the franchise captained by Kane Williamson.

Ground staff in Delhi, where the current round of fixtures were being played, also tested positive.

New Zealand players set to participate in the World Test Championship final and prior Test series against England next month were expected to travel to the UK at the end of the IPL.