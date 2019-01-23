TODAY |

Indian limited-overs opener ruled out of NZ tour with shoulder injury

Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of India's tour of New Zealand with a shoulder injury.

India's Shikhar Dhawan in action against the Black Caps during their first ODI match in Napier. Source: Photosport

Dhawan, a regular opening batsman for India's limited overs teams, hurt his left shoulder while diving on the field in the series-clinching one-day international win over Australia in Bengaluru on Sunday.

"An MRI of his shoulder was conducted, and the results have confirmed a grade II injury of his acromio-clavicular joint," the BCCI said in a statement.

"His hand will be in a sling and he has been advised rest for some time. He will start his active rehab management in the first week of February at the National Cricket Academy."

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson has been named the replacement for the Twenty20 internationals against New Zealand, while Prithvi Shaw has earned his maiden ODI call-up.

Shaw, who made a test century on debut in 2018, is already in New Zealand with the India A team and impressed with a blistering 150 in a warm-up match on Sunday.

India will play five T20Is, three ODIs and two tests during the New Zealand tour starting with the shortest format on Jan. 24.

India's T20I squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur

India's ODI squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Kedar Jadhav.

