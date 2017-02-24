India unravel, Aussies boast big lead on day two of first Test

Australia have a golden chance to complete their first Test win in India since 2004 following an astonishing six-wicket haul from Steve O'Keefe in Pune.

O'Keefe snared six wickets during a chaotic 38 minutes on day two of the first Test, consigning the top-ranked Test side to a record collapse of 11-7 and near- record low total of 105.

Australia were 143-4 in response at stumps on Friday, holding a 298-run overall lead thanks to Steve Smith's class and India's crass fielding.

Smith finished 59 not out after being dropped on 23, 29 and 37. Matt Renshaw, who appeared to vomit after copping a blow from a bouncer to the forearm, was also given a life on 25.

Virat Kohli, who earlier recorded his first Test duck at home, struggled to hide his fury as the chances piled up on a day when a total of 15 wickets fell on a cracking dust bowl.

"Kohli has steam coming out of those ears ... that's lazy fielding (from Murali Vijay) at second slip," Michael Clarke said on Star Sports.

Renshaw, batting at No.5 because he was off the field sick in the morning session, added six runs following the reprieve before he picked out Ishant Sharma in the deep.

Mitch Marsh was unbeaten on 21, boosting his side's bid to snap a nine-Test losing streak in Asia.

India's 20-Test undefeated streak at home looked under threat during Friday's morning session, when Mitchell Starc removed Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara in a double-wicket maiden. Starc earlier slapped 61 runs from 63 deliveries, lifting the tourists to a total of 260.

O'Keefe inflicted India's worst seven-wicket collapse in Test history. The hosts' paltry total was just one run higher than their lowest against Australia in India, which came in 2004 in Mumbai.