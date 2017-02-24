 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


India unravel, Aussies boast big lead on day two of first Test

share

Source:

AAP

Australia have a golden chance to complete their first Test win in India since 2004 following an astonishing six-wicket haul from Steve O'Keefe in Pune.

Steve O'Keefe led the charge for Australia after claiming six wickets in just 24 balls on day two of their first Test against India in Pune.
Source: SKY

O'Keefe snared six wickets during a chaotic 38 minutes on day two of the first Test, consigning the top-ranked Test side to a record collapse of 11-7 and near- record low total of 105.

Australia were 143-4 in response at stumps on Friday, holding a 298-run overall lead thanks to Steve Smith's class and India's crass fielding.

Smith finished 59 not out after being dropped on 23, 29 and 37. Matt Renshaw, who appeared to vomit after copping a blow from a bouncer to the forearm, was also given a life on 25.

Virat Kohli, who earlier recorded his first Test duck at home, struggled to hide his fury as the chances piled up on a day when a total of 15 wickets fell on a cracking dust bowl.

"Kohli has steam coming out of those ears ... that's lazy fielding (from Murali Vijay) at second slip," Michael Clarke said on Star Sports.

Renshaw, batting at No.5 because he was off the field sick in the morning session, added six runs following the reprieve before he picked out Ishant Sharma in the deep.

Mitch Marsh was unbeaten on 21, boosting his side's bid to snap a nine-Test losing streak in Asia.

India's 20-Test undefeated streak at home looked under threat during Friday's morning session, when Mitchell Starc removed Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara in a double-wicket maiden. Starc earlier slapped 61 runs from 63 deliveries, lifting the tourists to a total of 260.

O'Keefe inflicted India's worst seven-wicket collapse in Test history. The hosts' paltry total was just one run higher than their lowest against Australia in India, which came in 2004 in Mumbai.

O'Keefe and Nathan Lyon delighted in the spinners' paradise, prepared with star spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in mind, combining for four wickets in the space of eight balls.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
The Highlanders fullback didn’t budge after his head hit the Dunedin turf hard during his side’s Super Rugby clash with the Chiefs.

Watch: Ben Smith lays deathly still after mid-air collision with Damien McKenzie goes horribly wrong

00:39
2
Steve O'Keefe led the charge for Australia after claiming six wickets in just 24 balls on day two of their first Test against India in Pune.

Watch: 7 international wickets for just 11 runs! Indian batting order collapses tragically against Australian attack

02:23
3
Urgency to tackle depression and suicide in professional sport prompts All Blacks Sevens star to open up for first time.

'I was in denial': All Blacks Sevens star opens up about personal struggles that almost cost him everything


00:12
4
Cobus Reinach's big tackle wasn’t enough though with the Reds prevailing 28-26.

'Great shot!' Unsuspecting Quade Cooper nailed by Sharks halfback after receiving hospital pass

00:29
5
The magical try was the third for the Chiefs and gave them a vital 12 point lead over the Highlanders in their Super Rugby clash.

Watch: Chiefs conjure magical set piece try off lineout to bamboozle slow Highlanders

03:03
"The general public want to know that the cop roaring past them in a police car is not whacked out on some narcotic," Kaye Ryans says.

Police Ten Seven host: 'The general public want to know the cop roaring past in a police car is not whacked out on some narcotic'

Mike Bush's admission he has an historic drink-driving conviction has revived questions.

02:05
When your landlord isn’t that forthcoming with information it can be hard to know what your rights are.

Your rights as tenants: Feel like your landlord is taking advantage of you?

What to do when your landlord isn’t that forthcoming with information.

03:37
Every bone in her face, bar her jaw, was horribly smashed, with surgeons telling the family to "prepare for the worst".

Young girl's remarkable story: Getting back on her horse despite terrifying accident

Two years ago Amelia suffered horrific injuries when her horse kicked her in the face.

02:17
The newly opened Matawhaiti Residence at Christchurch Men’s Prison is to protect the public from those at immediate risk of reoffending.

New Zealand's highest risk sex offenders ordered to live in residence on prison grounds

The Christchurch residence has room for six offenders at high risk of re-offending.

00:50
Two-time winners, Te Whanau a Apanui encourage the Maori Party co-leader to stay strong in politically motivated performance.

Video: Defending kapa haka champions deliver incredible politically-motivated performance

Known for tongue-in-cheek political items, the group's action song today was no different.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ