TODAY |

India steamroll Australia, take 292-run lead into second innings of Boxing Day Test

Associated Press
Topics
Cricket

India have opted against enforcing the follow-on after seizing a first-innings lead of 292 runs on day three of the third Test in Melbourne, where Australia capitulated to be all out for 151.

Jasprit Bumrah spearheaded an inspired Indian attack, grabbing a career-best haul of 6-33 that made the much-maligned MCG pitch look anything but flat.

Virat Kohli decided to give his team's bowlers a rest as they hunt a 2-1 series lead.

It means Australia's tired attack, having spent 169.4 overs in the field during India's first innings, will bowl for a third consecutive day.

Tim Paine spent longer at the crease than any member of Australia's top six, which folded in embarrassing collapses of 3-29 and 3-13, but couldn't manufacture any miracles with the tail.

Paine faces an uphill battle as he dreams of avoiding a defeat that would put India in the box seat to record their maiden Test series win in Australia.

A draw would represent a moral victory for Paine's team, given India have dominated the contest from the moment Kohli won the toss.

Such an outcome would likely require something far more remarkable than what Paine achieved in Dubai in October, when Australia batted 139.5 overs in the final innings to salvage a draw against Pakistan.

Today's collapse was the latest reminder of the immense void left by the absence of suspended superstars Steve Smith and David Warner, who have often rescued Australia in similar scenarios during recent years.

Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head and Mitch Marsh all got in and got out.

Harris and Paine, who faced 85 balls, both top-scored with 22.

Harris, having copped a thunderous bouncer blow to the helmet from Bumrah on Thursday, was out hooking another short ball from the same paceman.

Bumrah trapped Shaun Marsh lbw with a textbook slower ball to end Friday's morning session then made a mess of Head's stumps.

The 25-year-old, who made his Test debut at the start of the year, then fired out Paine, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood to clean up the tail shortly after tea.

Despite the carnage, there are unlikely to be any changes to Australia's XI for the SCG Test.

Peter Handscomb is the only other batsman in the 13-man squad that has already been named.

India celebrate the wicket of Australia's Shaun Marsh
India celebrate the wicket of Australia's Shaun Marsh Source: Associated Press
Topics
Cricket
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Colin De Grandhomme bats against Sri Lanka
Colin de Grandhomme blitz sees Black Caps set Sri Lanka 660 to win series
2
India celebrate the wicket of Australia's Shaun Marsh
India steamroll Australia, take 292-run lead into second innings of Boxing Day Test
3
The left-hander reached three figures in front of his home crowd at Hagley Oval.
Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham go big as Black Caps put Sri Lanka to the sword in Christchurch
4
Steven Smith of Australia (r) and David Warner of Australia (c) during Day 4 of the Sunfoil International Test Series cricket match between South Africa and Australia at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town on 25 March 2018 © Chris Ricco/BackpagePix
'They'll be welcomed back' - Australia desperate for banned trio's return
5
Ex-All Black Steven Luatua re-signs with English club Bristol Bears
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century during the third day of the third cricket test match between England and India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

All eyes on Virat Kohli after Indian skipper suffers another back injury
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 27: Peter Handscomb of the Stars plays a shot during the Big Bash League match between the Sydney Sixers and the Melbourne Stars at the Sydney Cricket Ground on December 27, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt Blyth/Getty Images)

Melbourne Stars deliver five-wicket flogging to Sydney Sixers in Big Bash
Aaron Finch.

Aaron Finch insists victory is far from impossible for Australia after India declare at 443-7

Kane Williamson batting. Day 2 of the first cricket test. New Zealand Black Caps v Sri Lanka. Basin Reserve, Wellington, New Zealand. 8 © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Black Caps open up handy lead on day two of the second Test against Sri Lanka