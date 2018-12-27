TODAY |

India pile on the runs as Australia search for answers in Boxing Day Test

India's two best batsmen are threatening to grind Australia's star-studded attack into submission, having easily piloted the tourists to 2-277 at lunch on day two of the third Test.

Cheteshwar Pujara, who batted for a total of 11 hours at Adelaide Oval in a man- of-the-match effort that helped India to win the series opener, was unbeaten on 103 after facing 294 balls.

Virat Kohli is 69 not out and demonstrating similar patience at the MCG.

Pujara brought up the 17th Test ton with a sweetly timed straight drive off Nathan Lyon, as Kohli closed in on the outright record for most Test centuries in Australia by an Indian.

Kohili, dropped on 47 by Tim Paine late on day one, and Pujara enjoyed a chanceless start to day two as they built an unbeaten 154-run stand.

The venue's docile drop-in pitch continues to prove the stuff of nightmares for Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, who have already delivered a combined 68 overs in the match.

A lack of wickets in Thursday's morning session is Australia's most-pressing issue as they hunt a 2-1 series lead.

But workload concerns are also part of the bigger picture, especially with a three-day break between the third and fourth Tests.

Pujara prides himself on batting time and has history when it comes to making Australia toil, notably spending more than 11 hours at the crease in a single dig last year in Ranchi .

Pujara's knock of 202 was the highlight of an Indian innings that lasted 210 overs, with Hazlewood delivering 44 overs and Cummins charging in for 39 .

"All India have in mind is piling on the pain for Australia," Shane Warne said on Fox.

"I think India have said 'we are going to wear the Australians down ... let's just bat as long as we can'.

"There's so much time left ... there's back-to-back Test matches."

Cheteshwar Pujara bats against Australia
