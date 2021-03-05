India name two spinners for World Test Championship final against Black Caps

India have included two spinners in their 15-man squad for the World Test Championship final against the Black Caps with both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja selected.

Indian players await third umpire's decision for the wicket of England's Dom Bess. Source: Associated Press

Jadeja along with Mohammed Shami, Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav have all made the cut after missing India’s home series against England earlier this year with injuries.

To make room, left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who starred in the 3-1 Test series win against England, along with KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur and Mayank Agarwal were all cut.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have been picked as openers while the fast bowling unit is comprised of Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav.

The team will be captained by Virat Kohli.

Friday’s game will be played at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.