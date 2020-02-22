India into Women's T20 World Cup final after semi against England abandoned due to rain

India have advanced to the Women's Twenty20 World Cup final after their SCG semi-final against England was washed out.



India beat Australia by 17 runs. Source: Associated Press

Play was scheduled to start at 5pm NZT in Sydney.

The heavy covers remained in place at 6.08pm, when umpires gave up hope of staging an abridged contest.

Australia's semi against South Africa at the same venue is slated to begin at 9pm, with officials still hopeful that match might get underway.

Regular rules dictate a minimum of five overs per side is required to constitute a T20 but in knockout matches for this tournament it is 10 overs per side.