TODAY |

India into Women's T20 World Cup final after semi against England abandoned due to rain

Source:  AAP

India have advanced to the Women's Twenty20 World Cup final after their SCG semi-final against England was washed out.

India beat Australia by 17 runs. Source: Associated Press

Play was scheduled to start at 5pm NZT in Sydney.

The heavy covers remained in place at 6.08pm, when umpires gave up hope of staging an abridged contest.

Australia's semi against South Africa at the same venue is slated to begin at 9pm, with officials still hopeful that match might get underway.

Regular rules dictate a minimum of five overs per side is required to constitute a T20 but in knockout matches for this tournament it is 10 overs per side.

There is no reserve day scheduled for this event, meaning Australia will be eliminated from the tournament if the second half of the double-header is also washed out.

Cricket
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:18
Tyson Fury says he'll call it quits after two more fights, including Anthony Joshua
2
Beauden Barrett to make first appearance for Taranaki club side in a decade
3
Ex-Hurricanes lock Sam Lousi facing lengthy ban after throwing two punches in moment of madness
4
Watch: NZ keeper pulls off full-length save to help side win penalty shoot-out against Belgium
5
Watch: Broncos youngster caught napping in gym gets massive fright from cackling teammates
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE

ICC reject requests for women's T20 World Cup reserve days

Holden's sales in Australia collapse in the wake of decision to retire the brand
00:28

Chappell-Hadlee series not about Test whitewash revenge for Black Caps - Stead
01:38

Lockie Ferguson sets sights on Australia after return from injury