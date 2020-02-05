India hammer Black Caps bowlers, set New Zealand 348 to win first ODI

The Black Caps will have their work cut out for them in order to win the first ODI against India after being set a target of 348 for victory in Hamilton.

India's Shreyas Iyer celebrates his century in the first ODI against the Black Caps Source: Photosport

India's batsman plundered the Kiwi bowlers to all parts of Seddon Park, posting 346/4 from their 50 overs.

After stand-in Black Caps captain Tom Latham won the toss and chose to bowl first at Seddon Park, India's pair of debutant openers Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Argawal quickly made 50 for the first wicket, coming in just 47 balls.

However, the Black Caps would strike twice to halt the Indian's impetus, with Colin de Grandhomme removing Shaw caught behind for 20, before Argawal holed out to Tom Blundell in the deep off Tim Southee for 32, leaving India at 54/2.

Captain Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer got the visitors' innings back on track, adding 102 for the third wicket. However, Ish Sodhi intervened to remove the dangerous Kohli for 51, bamboozling the world's best batsman with a googly, out bowled.

That dismissal saw KL Rahul join Iyer at the crease, fresh from his heroics in the five match T20 series, the duo adding 50 for the third wicket in just 42 balls.

Rahul reached his half-century from 41 balls, including four sixes, before Iyer scored his maiden ODI century, reaching the mark from 101 balls.

Iyer became the first Indian number four batsman to score a century since 2018, and the fifth since 2011. He would eventually fall for 103, caught at deep cover by Mitchell Santner, giving Southee his second wicket.

Southee finished as New Zealand's most successful bowler, albeit leaking runs in his 10 overs, bringing 2/85.

Rahul would finish unbeaten with 87 from 63 balls, while Kedar Jadhav chipped in with 26 not out from 15, the pair adding an unbroken fifth wicket stand of 55 from 27 balls.