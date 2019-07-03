India eliminate Bangladesh with 28-run World Cup win

India beat Bangladesh by 28 runs to qualify for the semi-finals of the World Cup and eliminate their neighbours in the process.



Rohit Sharma smashed (104) and forged a 180-run opening partnership with KL Rahul (77) at Edgbaston to help India to a commanding 9-314 at Edgbaston.



And Bangladesh were all out for 286 in 48 overs in reply, despite battling half- centuries by Shakib Al Hasan and Mohammad Saifuddin.



Jasprit Bumrah (4-55) and Hardik Pandya (3-60) shared seven wickets as the Indian bowlers struck at regular intervals to deny Bangladesh significant partnerships.



India are now second with 13 points, one behind leaders Australia, while Bangladesh are seventh with seven points.



"Bangladesh played some really good cricket and deserve credit for the fight they put up," said India captain Virat Kohli.

