India cricket coach says World Test Championship final should be 'best of three'

India are calling for future World Test Championship finals to be decided over a three-match series instead of a single fixture like the one they’re preparing for against the in-form Black Caps.

Black Caps bowler Kyle Jamieson on debut against India at the Basin Reserve Source: Photosport

The Black Caps and India will meet in the inaugural final in Southampton from June 18-22 after two years of competition amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, India coach Ravi Shastri told CricInfo he feels the final should be more like what both teams have played to this point.

"Ideally, in the long run, if they want to persist with the test championship, a best-of-three final will be ideal as a culmination of two-and-a-half years of cricket around the globe,” Shastri told Cricinfo.

“Going forward, best of three will be ideal.”

Adding to India’s woes is the fact the Black Caps will enter the final with recent experience under their belt thanks to a two-Test series against England in English conditions while India, due to Covid-19 restrictions, will only be able to manage intra-squad matches.

Regardless of the situation though, Shastri said he accepted the format and backed his team to get the job done against the current World No.1.

“One-off is a one-off, and the guys have earned their stripes. This is not a team that has blossomed overnight ... five years No. 1," Shastri said.

"When you start being on top or playing cricket at the highest level or competing against the best, you have the ability to pull yourselves out of tough situations.