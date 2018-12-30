TODAY |

India complete big Boxing Day Test win over Aussies, retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy with one match left

AAP
Topics
Cricket

India have retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy with ease at the MCG, claiming a 137-run victory on day five of the third Test after rain provided more resistance than some of Australia's batsmen.

Virat Kohli's team hold a 2-1 series lead and are perfectly placed to complete a breakthrough series win at the SCG, where the final Test starts on Thursday.

India have lost all 11 previous Test series they've played in Australia, a barren stretch dating back to when they were crushed by Don Bradman's side in 1948.

But the tourists, having exposed Australia's batting woes in clinical fashion throughout the MCG match, will be full of confidence after wrapping up victory at 3.17pm today.

Morning showers meant day five didn't start until 2:55pm but India required just 4.3 overs to claim the required two wickets.

Pat Cummins was out edging to Jasprit Bumrah and Nathan Lyon was undone by an Ishant Sharma bouncer as Australia were rolled for 261 in pursuit of a venue- record target of 399.

As India's fans celebrated with gusto in the stands, Cummins declared his side were desperate to avoid an ignominious series loss.

"We can go 2-all in Sydney. That'd be a pretty good result against the No.1 team in the world. We are desperate not to lose ... really determined," Cummins said.

"They're obviously No.1 in the world for a reason .. they're right at the top of their game.

"We didn't absorb the pressure as much as India did.

"They outplayed us."

Cummins pushed the contest into a fifth day with his career-best knock but was dismissed for 63 today, having added two runs to his overnight score.

"India deserve to be 2-1 up in this series. They've played batter cricket," Shane Warne said on Fox.

"Australia will be really disappointed ... they weren't good enough with the ball and nowhere near good enough with the bat."

After rain delayed the start to day five, Australia's tail end held little resistance as India claimed a 137-run win. Source: SKY
Topics
Cricket
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
The Black Caps celebrate a wicket against Sri Lanka
Black Caps destroy Sri Lanka's tail end in just three overs to claim historic fourth-straight Test series win
2
Rugby league great Andrew Johns reveals recurrent seizures after NSW coffee shop collapse
3
Trent Boult and Neil Wagner snagged three wickets in 12 minutes of play to claim the 423-run win.
Watch: Black Caps rip through Sri Lanka's tail in just 14 balls to claim historic Test series win
4
After rain delayed the start to day five, Australia's tail end held little resistance as India claimed a 137-run win.
India complete big Boxing Day Test win over Aussies, retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy with one match left
5
The practice has been banned overseas.
Hundreds of racing greyhounds killed in NZ every year, despite promises to clean up the industry
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
India celebrate the wicket of Australia's Shaun Marsh

India steamroll Australia, take 292-run lead into second innings of Boxing Day Test
Colin De Grandhomme bats against Sri Lanka

Colin de Grandhomme blitz sees Black Caps set Sri Lanka 660 to win series
00:15
The left-hander reached three figures in front of his home crowd at Hagley Oval.

Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham go big as Black Caps put Sri Lanka to the sword in Christchurch
Steven Smith of Australia (r) and David Warner of Australia (c) during Day 4 of the Sunfoil International Test Series cricket match between South Africa and Australia at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town on 25 March 2018 © Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

'They'll be welcomed back' - Australia desperate for banned trio's return