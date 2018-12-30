India complete big Boxing Day Test win over Aussies, retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy with one match left

India have retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy with ease at the MCG, claiming a 137-run victory on day five of the third Test after rain provided more resistance than some of Australia's batsmen.



Virat Kohli's team hold a 2-1 series lead and are perfectly placed to complete a breakthrough series win at the SCG, where the final Test starts on Thursday.



India have lost all 11 previous Test series they've played in Australia, a barren stretch dating back to when they were crushed by Don Bradman's side in 1948.



But the tourists, having exposed Australia's batting woes in clinical fashion throughout the MCG match, will be full of confidence after wrapping up victory at 3.17pm today.



Morning showers meant day five didn't start until 2:55pm but India required just 4.3 overs to claim the required two wickets.



Pat Cummins was out edging to Jasprit Bumrah and Nathan Lyon was undone by an Ishant Sharma bouncer as Australia were rolled for 261 in pursuit of a venue- record target of 399.



As India's fans celebrated with gusto in the stands, Cummins declared his side were desperate to avoid an ignominious series loss.



"We can go 2-all in Sydney. That'd be a pretty good result against the No.1 team in the world. We are desperate not to lose ... really determined," Cummins said.



"They're obviously No.1 in the world for a reason .. they're right at the top of their game.



"We didn't absorb the pressure as much as India did.



"They outplayed us."



Cummins pushed the contest into a fifth day with his career-best knock but was dismissed for 63 today, having added two runs to his overnight score.



"India deserve to be 2-1 up in this series. They've played batter cricket," Shane Warne said on Fox.

