India claim World Cup win, bragging rights over arch-rivals Pakistan

India have claimed bragging rights over their fierce rivals Pakistan at the Cricket World Cup, taking an 89-run victory in Manchester.

With Pakistan winning the toss and opting to field first, captain Safraz Ahmed was left shaking his head at Old Trafford, forced to watch as India's openers plundered 136 runs for the first wicket.

When KL Rahul was dismissed for 57 in the 24th over, Pakistan were given no respite - with Indian skipper Virat Kohli striding to the crease.

As he passed 57 runs, Kohli became the fastest ever player to score 11,000 ODI runs, overtaking compatriot Sachin Tendulkar, with his milestone coming in his 222nd innings.

At the other end, opener Rohit Sharma notched his 24th ODI century, coming from just 85 balls with nine fours and three sixes.

Sharma fininshed with 140 runs, caught by Wahab Riaz off the bowling of Hasan Ali, aided by Kohli's 77 from 65 balls. India posted 336/5 from their 50 overs.

In reply, Pakistan were rocked early by the departure of Imam-ul-Haq, out LBW to Vijay Shankar, bringing together the duo of Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam.

The Pakistan duo raised their 100-run partership from 108 balls, however when Babar fell for 48 with the score at 117/2, Pakistan began to lose their way in the face of an ever-increasing required run rate.

Fakhar's dismissal for 62 saw the end of Pakistan's hopes, before rain left the equation at 136 runs from the last 30 balls. India going on to seal an 89-run win with the help of the Duckworth-Lewis method, Pakistan posting 212/6 from their shortened 40-over innings.

Shankar, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav all starred with the ball for India, taking two wickets apiece.