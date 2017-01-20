 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


India claim victory in thrilling second ODI against England

share

Source:

Associated Press

India won a thrilling second one-day international and the series only after running out England captain Eoin Morgan in the penultimate over this morning.

Yuvraj Singh (150) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (134) combined in a 256-run partnership to give India a whopping 381-6 total.

England's David Willey watches India's captain Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh celebrate their victory in the second one-day international cricket match at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, India, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

England's David Willey watches India's captain Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh celebrate their victory in the second one-day international cricket match at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

Source: Associated Press

But England wasn't intimidated chasing, and was giving&nbsp;India&nbsp;a scare until Morgan, soon after making his ninth ODI century off 80 balls, was run out backing up too far with nine balls to go.

With 22 needed off the last over, England scored only six,&nbsp;India&nbsp;won by 15 runs and secured the series before the third and last match on Sunday in Kolkata.

"It's very disappointing to get so close and not over the line," Morgan said. "We believed we could chase it down. There's a tremendous amount of belief but we didn't quite have the skill."

Jason Roy (82) and Alex Hales (14) launched England to a good start. Then Roy and Joe Root (54) put on 100 runs off 95 balls.

England's 100 came up in the 16th over, and Root completed his 19th ODI half-century off 53 balls.

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (3-65) made the breakthrough, as Root holed out.

Roy put on 42 runs with Morgan before he was bowled by Ravindra Jadeja.

Ashwin turned the screws in the middle overs, dismissing Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler cheaply, and England slumped to 206-5 in the 32nd over.

Moeen Ali (55) gave company to Morgan and their whirlwind 93-run partnership for the sixth wicket propelled England past 300. Ali hit six fours.

England was well behind the asking rate but Morgan's presence ensured the visitors threatened to overhaul India.

England needed 73 runs off the last five overs, and edged closer as Morgan and Liam Plunkett (26 not out) added a quick-fire 50 off 25 balls.

Then Morgan was gone, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled the final over too well.

Put in to bat, India made a poor start. Chris Woakes (4-60) struck twice in the third over, removing Lokesh Rahul (5) and Virat Kohli (8), both caught by Ben Stokes at second slip.

Woakes then bowled Shikhar Dhawan (11) and India slipped to 25-3 in the fifth over.

It brought Singh and Dhoni together, and they weren't separated until the 43rd over.

"I have been hitting the ball well in domestic cricket," Singh said after his first ODI century since the 2011 Cricket World Cup.

"Scoring 150 was a target for me. I wanted to prove a point to myself. I knew it was coming and it is probably my best innings.

"Dhoni and I understood the situation well. I thought we started to attack at the right time."

They took their time settling in. Their 50-partnership came off 69 balls. Singh reached his half-century off 56 balls as India passed 100 in the 22nd over. Dhoni reached his half-century off 68 balls as their 100-partnership came off 118 balls.

The second 100 came off only 75 balls.

Singh brought up his 14th ODI hundred off 98 balls, and went on to score his highest ODI score, eclipsing 139 in 2004 against Australia in Sydney.

He was finally out for 150, caught behind off Woakes. In all, he faced 127 deliveries, inclusive of 21 fours and three sixes.

Dhoni reached his 10th ODI hundred off 106 balls. He became the first India batsman to hit 200 ODI sixes. He finished on 134 runs, hitting 10 fours and six sixes, whilst facing 122 balls.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:27
1
A spectator was hit when Paddon slammed into the Monte Carlo hill.

'I am incredibly saddened' - Paddon withdraws from Monte Carlo rally after spectator hit by his out-of-control car dies

00:13
2
The Kiwi rally driver skids on ice and screams around a corner at the Monte Carlo rally.

Spectator dies after Kiwi rally driver Hayden Paddon crashes at Monte Carlo Rally

00:25
3
Trent Boult and Tim South both picked up wickets at Hagley Oval in Christchurch in their second Test.

LIVE: Black Caps break day one of second Test wide open with three quick wickets against struggling Bangladesh

00:33
4
The world number two wasn't happy at all after a reporter called her performance scrappy.

Video: 'That's a very negative thing to say' - Serena Williams demands apology from reporter after Aussie Open win

00:20
5
The Kiwi rally driver appears to have taken out a spectator on impact.

Raw: Spectators rush to onlooker's aid moments after Kiwi Hayden Paddon's crash at Monte Carlo Rally

02:12
Community leaders say it was culturally inappropriate for those in the Christmas Eve crash to fundraise afterwards.

Bus crash tragedy sparks calls for Tongan tour parties to better plan fundraising trips to NZ

Community leaders say it was culturally inappropriate for those in the Christmas Eve crash to fundraise afterwards.

01:50
Myra Williams admits carrying the narcotic into the Indonesian resort, but says it was only to feed her habit.

Kiwi who entered Bali with methamphatamine had 'been on a bender for some time'

Myra Williams admits carrying the narcotic into the Indonesian resort, but says it was only to feed her habit.

02:24
The so called weather bomb has caused plenty of problems for residents and tourists.

Rivers pushed to breaking point, power cut and roads hit by slips as summer storm smashes regions

The so called weather bomb has caused plenty of problems for residents and tourists.

00:20
Jim Allen's concrete mural has been a feature of 61 Molesworth St since it opened in 1965.

'Significant' Wellington mural to be saved from quake-hit Molesworth St building

Sculptor Jim Allen's concrete mural has wowed visitors to 61 Molesworth St since 1965.

00:33
It was a wild ride for those on board a Jetstar flight to Wellington yesterday.

Video: 'My heart was in my throat' - passengers clap as Jetstar flight makes 'bumpy' landing during severe Wellington winds

A visitor from Australia had her camera rolling as the plane touched down.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ