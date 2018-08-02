 

India captain Virat Kohli blows kisses, drops mic after brilliantly running out England opposite Joe Root

Associated Press
England have squandered a promising start against India to close the opening day of the first Test against India on 9-285 at Edgbaston.

The club's were on course for a substantial first-innings total when skipper Joe Root (80) and his fellow Yorkshireman Bairstow (70) were sharing a fourth-wicket stand of 104 in only 23 overs.

But just as the hosts threatened to dominate their 1,000th Test, Root was cut off in his prime - run out, once more short of a 14th Test century which has eluded him for the past year.

Ravi Ashwin finished with 4-60 as England folded in a disappointing final session.

England would have been all out had a tough caught-behind chance been held when Sam Curran (24 not out) edged Mohammad Shami's penultimate ball of day one.

The first of three wickets to fall for eight runs as he side slipped 3-216, Root's misfortune was accompanied by a full-house 'send-off' from his opposite number Virat Kohli.

It was the India captain who produced the brilliant piece of fielding, with a direct-hit throw on the turn after Bairstow called an ambitious two barely to the edge of the square at midwicket.

Behind Root as he stormed off, Kohli then celebrated by blowing a kiss, mouthing some fruity advice, putting his finger to his lips and adding a 'mic-drop' mime - mocking Root's gesture last month, after clinching the one-day international series at Headingley with a second successive hundred.

It seemed Bairstow owed his captain some extra runs, and he might have been well-advised to stay put for other reasons too - but he got little further before he edged on trying to cut Umesh Yadav.

Then new England vice-captain Jos Buttler was lbw for a second-ball duck, pushing forward to Ashwin - and after Ben Stokes poked a catch back at the off- spinner, it was left to Curran and Adil Rashid to limit the damage.

It was a miserable passage of play for England in the hour after tea, on a day when they had long seemed sure to vindicate Root's decision to bat first on a pitch of even pace and true bounce.

Root did at least bag one notable career milestone, displacing Alastair Cook as his country's quickest to 6,000 Test runs when he reached 40 here.

England had prefaced their evening woe with an earlier stumble which left them 112 for three - before Root and Bairstow joined forces in early afternoon.

Only Cook fell in the first session, his front-foot defence defeated by a perfect off-break from Ashwin - repaying his introduction in only the seventh over, despite being India's sole spinner here, with telling drift from round the wicket before the ball turned and dislodged the off-bail.

Keaton Jennings survived on nine when Ajinkya Rahane dived in front of Kohli off Ishant Sharma, from fourth across third slip, but could not hold the edge.

The return of Shami for his second spell did for Jennings and ended the second- wicket stand on 72, in curious circumstances.

The opener managed only to push the ball down into his crease off back-foot defence, then onto his foot before it trickled back onto the base of the stumps.

Dawid Malan had an lbw scare against Ashwin, up the pitch and just outside the line on impact, only to go the same way to Shami when the seamer pinned him from round the wicket.

Associated Press
Topics
Cricket
Black Caps

New Zealand has declined an offer to return to play cricket in Pakistan for the first time in 15 years.

The Pakistan Cricket Board issued an invitation in April for New Zealand to play two Twenty20s in their country as part of a bigger series, most of which will take place in the United Arab Emirates between October and December.

The series will comprise three tests, three one-day internationals and three T20s, and all of those matches will now be played in the UAE.

Chairman Greg Barclay said New Zealand wrote to Pakistan last week declining the invitation.

"We were open-minded and went through all the information," Barclay said. "It was an extensive due diligence exercise: government advisory, (Ministry of Foreign Affairs), ICC, independent security consultants, and those were peer reviewed back here as well.

"We just came to the decision that given the current circumstances, it just wasn't right for us to accept the invitation to play in Pakistan."

New Zealand last toured Pakistan in December 2003. A tour 18 months earlier was cut short by a bomb blast outside the touring team's Karachi hotel on the morning the second test was due to begin.

International teams have routinely refused to tour Pakistan since Sri Lanka's team bus was attacked in Lahore in 2009.

Pakistan has since played home games in the UAE, a decision the PCB's chief executive estimates has cost $140 million in stadium hire and accommodation.

Blackcaps Kane Williamson is the center of attention after his run out of Englands James Vince during the International T20 Tri Series cricket match between the Blackcaps & England at Westpac stadium, Wellington. 13th February 2018. © Copyright Photo: Grant Down / www.photosport.nz
The Black Caps were invited to play in two T20s in Pakistan. Source: Photosport
Topics
Cricket
Black Caps
England name leg-spinner Adil Rashid to face India in its 1000th Test

Associated Press
Topics
Cricket

England is going into its 1,000th cricket test match with Adil Rashid as its lone frontline spinner and Jos Buttler as vice-captain for the five-game series against India.

The first test starts Wednesday at Edgbaston.

"Looking at the surface, we've decided we only want to go with one spinner, and that's going to be Adil," England captain Joe Root said Tuesday.

"With the amount of right-handers in what we think is going to be India's team, he gives us a very attacking option."

Leg-spinner Rashid will earn his 11th test cap — and the first on home soil. Fellow spinner Moeen Ali misses out.

While Virat Kohli's top-ranked India is often more comfortable with spin, the tourists have toiled on England's greentop pitches which can offer more of a seam and swing threat.

India lost the past two test series in England in 2011 and 2014, and last won in 2007. However, the series could be closely fought if the Twenty20 and ODI contests in July are anything to go by.

India won the T20 series 2-1 before England rallied strongly to win the one-dayers by the same score after losing the first ODI by eight wickets.

The selection of Rashid has proved divisive after he signed a white-ball only deal with Yorkshire earlier this year, with Michael Vaughan and Geoffrey Boycott among former Yorkshire and England players critical of the decision.

Rashid last played in a test in December 2016 — against India.

Buttler made a surprise return to the format earlier this summer. He is already deputy to Eoin Morgan in white-ball cricket, and Root looks on the 27-year-old Buttler as a possible future test captain.

"He's obviously vice-captain of the white-ball side. He thinks extremely well about the game, and has a huge amount of respect within the dressing room," Root said.

"Looking at very long term, 5 to 10 years, I see him as someone who can really drive this team forward — and I think it's a great opportunity for him to start doing that now."

James Anderson has assisted Root since the start of the last Ashes series after Ben Stokes was dropped from the role following a late-night incident outside a Bristol nightclub last September.

Stokes' trial — on a charge of affray — begins on Monday and the all-rounder will miss the second test at Lord's, which gets underway on Aug. 9.

England announced its selection a day early. Along with Ali, Essex seamer Jamie Porter was the other player to miss out from the 13-man squad, with Surrey left-armer Sam Curran retained.

Kohli plans to shut out the commentary and trust his instincts after struggling on his previous trip to England in 2014, averaging 13.4, compared to his career output of 53.4.

"Back in the day, when I did not know better, these things used to bother me because I used to read a lot," said the 29-year-old batsman. "But ... I genuinely don't read anything ... I have no idea what's going on.

"If I waste my energy on all these things, I'm compromising on my mindset already because when I walk out to bat I have the bat in hand, not people who sit on the outside who write and predict things."

India will not name its team until Wednesday morning, but is likely to select two spinners from Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav.

England's Adil Rashid during a nets session at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, Monday July 30, 2018. India are scheduled to play the first Test against England starting Aug. 1. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
Adil Rashid. Source: Associated Press
Topics
Cricket