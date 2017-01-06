 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Incredible batting masterclass by Brendon McCullum and Chris Lynn guide Heat to victory

share

Source:

AAP

Chris Lynn punished the Perth Scorchers in a batting masterclass that led Brisbane Heat to a nine-wicket win and top spot on the BBL table.

Lynn smashed an unbeaten 98 runs from just 49 balls, including three fours and 11 sixes, making light work of the 174 runs set by the Scorchers at the WACA Ground.

The former Black Caps skipper hit an unbeaten 50-runs off 31 balls to help his side to a nine-wicket win in the Big Bash.
Source: SKY

The Heat reached 174-1 in the 15th over, with 32 balls to spare.

James Peirson and Brendon McCullum set the tone of the Heat's innings, racing to 38 from the first three overs.

And Lynn continued the attack when David Willey knocked over Peirson's stumps when the score was 26.

Lynn reached his 50 from just 27 balls, including one four and six sixes.

In BBL06, he now has 309 runs from five innings at an extraordinary average of more than 154.

Willey wore the brunt of the Heat attack early, with figures of 0-30 from two overs in his last game before he joins the England one day team.

He also caught Lynn on the boundary line when he was on just 35, but landed on the rope before he could throw it up in the air and regroup.

Ashton Agar, returning from duties with the national team, was the pick of the Scorchers' bowlers, with 0-36 from 3.4 overs.

McCullum also had a couple of lives on his way to an unbeaten 50 from 31 balls.

Earlier, Scorchers batsman Mitch Marsh hit an entertaining 70 runs from 41 balls, his highest score of this campaign.

The Scorchers posted 6-173 from their 20 overs to set what should have been a competitive score in the top of the table clash.

Shaun Marsh managed a run-a-ball 32 after struggling earlier in his innings, while Ian Bell copped a rough decision when given out caught by Heat keeper Peirson in front of the wicket for 11 with the ball appearing to hit only pad.

Heat leg spinner Mitch Swepson took that wicket and that of Shaun Marsh to finish with figures of 2-27 from four overs.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Hilton Cartwright had one tenth of a second to react to the incoming ball while standing at silly point.

Video: Men, look away! Aussie debutant takes blistering cricket ball to the family jewels


00:17
2
FC Porto Midfielder Danilo was given his marching orders after he was sent hurtling backwards by the referee in his sides match against Moreirense.

Is this the most unfair sending off ever? Ref makes clumsy challenge on player and then sends him off

00:28
3
Germany's Goerges shocked the third seed with a spectacular comeback victory to charge into the semifinals.

Last remaining drawcard Caroline Wozniacki crashes out of ASB Classic

00:14
4
The Race Relations Commissioner says Sir Peter Leitch should reiterate his apology to the young woman he made the comments to on Waiheke Island.

Sir Peter Leitch scandal: Dame Susan Devoy hits out at 'casual racism', says Mad Butcher was 'offensive'

00:30
5
The veteran spinner crafted two key wickets against the Canterbury Kings this afternoon and he made sure everyone in the Basin Reserve could hear it.

Watch: 'F***ing come on!' Fired up Jeetan Patel spins pair of crucial wickets, guides Wellington to T20 final

02:23
Island nations are being urged to act swiftly to counter the fast spreading pest.

Beetle pest's comeback could be devastating for Pacific economies

Pacific countries are being urged to act swiftly to counter the coconut rhinoceros beetle.

02:08
A Whanganui businessman it floating the idea of a ferry from his town to Motueka.

Whanganui to Motueka ferry idea could be the answer to NZ's natural disaster-prone transport systems

Whanganui businessman Neville Johnson is sure his proposal will get off the ground, despite challenges.

02:22
The 40th anniversary of the first day of the 506 day occupation of Bastion Point (Takaparawhau) in Auckland to prevent the land being confiscated by the Crown for luxury housing is being marked today.

'An injustice had been done here' - Tim Shadbolt reflects on Bastion Point protest as anniversary is marked

The 40th anniversary of the first day of the 506 day occupation of Bastion Point (Takaparawhau) in Auckland to prevent the land being confiscated by the Crown for luxury housing is being marked today.

00:14
The Race Relations Commissioner says Sir Peter Leitch should reiterate his apology to the young woman he made the comments to on Waiheke Island.

Sir Peter Leitch scandal: Dame Susan Devoy hits out at 'casual racism', says Mad Butcher was 'offensive'

The Race Relations Commissioner has criticised Sir Peter Leitch over his "white man's island" comment to a Waiheke Island woman.

01:53
1 NEWS' Kim Savage met the 16-year-old American who's travelling the world to rally support.

Young climate change speaker makes NZ first stop on world tour

Xiuhtezcatl Martinez started young, and now has an impressive resume, having addressed the United Nations on the topic.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ