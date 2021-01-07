In-form Wellington batsman Finn Allen throws name in the ring alongside 19 other Kiwi cricketers for IPL auction

Twenty Kiwi cricketers have thrown their names into the Indian Premier League auction for this year’s competition, including in-form Wellington Firebirds opener Finn Allen.

Firebirds' Finn Allen celebrates 50 runs against the Central Stags at the Basin Reserve. Source: Photosport

Despite Allen’s domination in the Super Smash this season – which includes leading all run scorers with 496 at an average of 62 alongside an impressive strike rate of 196 – most interest for a Kiwi from the Indian clubs will likely go to another breakout star in Kyle Jamieson.

Jamieson’s impressive summer with bat and ball for the Black Caps has him touted to be one of the most sought-after allrounders in this year’s auction.

Jamieson has listed his reserve price at 75 lakh [NZ$142,000] ahead of the auction – a reserve fellow Black Cap Tim Southee and former New Zealand representative Corey Anderson have also registered.

Below the trio at the next reserve threshold of NZ$95,000 is a plethora of New Zealand talent, including Glenn Phillips, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Colin Munro and Neil Wagner.

Allen, along with uncapped Central Stags batsman Josh Clarkson, have entered at the minimum reserve of NZ$38,000.

India’s Cricket Board also announced there are 10 cricketers who have been listed at the maximum reserve price of two crore rupees [NZ$380,000].

The expensive group consists of Indian pair Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav, Australians Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith, England’s Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy and Mark Wood as well as Bangladesh allrounder Shakib Al Hasan.

Ahead of the auction, Five Black Caps have already secured their spot in the competition after being retained by their teams; Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Seifert and Mitchell Santner.

The auction is next Thursday NZT.

New Zealanders in IPL auction

75 lakh rupees (NZ$142,000): Corey Anderson, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee.

50 lakh (NZ$95,000): Glenn Phillips, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Mitchell McClenaghan, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Jimmy Neesham, Neil Wagner, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro.

20 lakh (NZ$38,000): Finn Allen, Josh Clarkson.