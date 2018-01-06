In-form Black Caps focused on doing well for New Zealand, not picking up monster IPL contracts

The prospect of earning a lucrative Indian Premier League contract isn't spurring on any of New Zealand's in-form cricketers, insists opener Colin Munro.

Blackcaps Colin Munro bats during the first ODI Cricket match, between the New Zealand Blackcaps & Pakistan at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Source: Photosport

Black Caps players will be in the sights of the eight IPL franchises following their dominant form this home summer against the West Indies and Pakistan.

Unbeaten in 11 straight matches across all formats, New Zealanders are among the form players in the international game, which should count for something at the IPL player auction on January 27-28.

Munro, ranked the world's best Twenty20 batsman, is among 30 Kiwis who have registered for the auction.

However, he maintains it isn't a factor in the dressing room, to the point that players don't even joke about it when a team-mate unleashes a match-winning innings or bowling spell.

"It's about us just trying to play as well as we can for New Zealand. Those types of things are just the cream on the top," he said.

"If you're going out there trying to play for a deal overseas, it's not going to work well for you in the long run."

Big-hitting left-hander Munro also towed the party line when asked about New Zealand's record streak.

It will extend to 15 if they win the dead rubber fifth ODI against Pakistan in Wellington on Friday and then sweep the three-match T20I series against the struggling tourists.

That would leave them behind just three winning streaks by the dominant Australian team of last decade. The record is 20 Australian wins in all formats in 2003.

"You don't play for those sort of accolades," Munro said.

"With this group of players, it's not about just going out there and winning.