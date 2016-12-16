In-form Black Caps batsman Neil Broom out for remainder of T20 series with injury

George Worker has been called into the New Zealand side for the remaining two Twenty20s against Bangladesh after Neil Broom fractured a finger.

Broom injured his left index finger while fielding in the Napier match on Tuesday and will be out of action for more than a week.

Allrounder Worker, who has played two T20 internationals, will join the side in Tauranga today. If he is not selected for the first match on Friday, he will be released to play for the Central Stags in the Super Smash final on Saturday.