In-form Black Caps batsman Neil Broom out for remainder of T20 series with injury

Source:NZN
George Worker has been called into the New Zealand side for the remaining two Twenty20s against Bangladesh after Neil Broom fractured a finger.
Broom injured his left index finger while fielding in the Napier match on Tuesday and will be out of action for more than a week.
Allrounder Worker, who has played two T20 internationals, will join the side in Tauranga today. If he is not selected for the first match on Friday, he will be released to play for the Central Stags in the Super Smash final on Saturday.
Ross Taylor was not considered as a possible replacement due to a minor side-strain issue but he will still be available for the Test series.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport
The 40th anniversary of the first day of the 506 day occupation of Bastion Point (Takaparawhau) in Auckland to prevent the land being confiscated by the Crown for luxury housing is being marked today.