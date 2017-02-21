'I was in bed!' – Black Cap Lockie Ferguson on finding out about his first IPL deal

Black Caps fast bowler Lockie Ferguson picked up a cool $104,000 for his services during yesterday's Indian Premier League auction, yet nearly missed the whole thing trying to nab an early night's sleep.

Ferguson, 25, was passed over by the eight franchises in the first two rounds of the auction, and was one of the last buys of the day, selling to the Rising Pune Supergiants.

When asked about how he found out about his new big money deal, Ferguson was coy.

"I was in bed," Ferguson told 1 NEWS.

"I got a text from my mate saying, 'you beauty', it's pretty exciting."

Fellow Black Caps also secured deals at the auction, with Trent Boult gaining the biggest deal at NZ$1.04m.