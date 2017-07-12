'I'm honoured to have played for so long' – White Ferns Amy Satterthwaite humbled ahead of 100th match

White Ferns vice-captain Amy Satterthwaite has spoken ahead of what will be her 100th One Day International appearance for her country, against England later tonight.

Having made her White Ferns debut in 2007, Satterthwaite has become a key member of the New Zealand side, establishing herself as one of the best batters in Women's cricket, becoming the first player to score four consecutive ODI hundreds earlier this year.

Speaking to Whiteferns TV ahead of the match, Satterthwaite spoke about her achievement in reaching 100 games for her country.

"It makes you look back and think about what you've achieved over the years," she said.

"It's been a really exciting 10 or so years, I've thoroughly enjoyed it and I'm just honoured to have played for so long."